Indiana trounces Oregon to win the Peach Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. (1:19)

D'Angelo Ponds is a cornerback for Indiana's national championship-bound football squad, one of the best players at his position in the country.

"D'Angelo's Pond," at least for the remainder of this week, is a retention pond in Bloomington, Indiana.

A short walk from the Hoosiers' home of Memorial Stadium, the newly (temporarily) named retention pond at Miller-Showers Park is an unassuming body of water -- you have to switch to "satellite" mode to even see its outline on Google Maps. That doesn't mean it doesn't serve an important purpose, though.

The park pond helps slow water flow during rainstorms and filters pollutants, among other benefits.

"Like a great cornerback, a well-designed stormwater pond knows how to contain and protect," the city of Bloomington's news release reads.

The news release also makes it plenty clear that the new name for the pond will not be permanent, listing a few necessary qualifications for the unofficial moniker in bullet point form: "This is an honorary, temporary name. No maps are changing, and no signs are being installed. The pond remains a retention pond. The vibes, however, are permanent."

Calls were made on social media earlier in the week for the body of water to be renamed. And while the honorary name might not be long-lasting in official city ordinance, it's a decent bet the new name's unofficial status will stick around for some time.