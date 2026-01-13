Open Extended Reactions

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier will return for the 2026 season, giving new Utes coach Morgan Scalley an All-Big 12 centerpiece to build around on offense.

Dampier, a New Mexico transfer who earned third-team all-league honors in his first season with the Utes, announced his return on social media.

He had 2,490 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with the Utes, and he added 835 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck left for Michigan, although with Bryce Underwood in place, Dampier wasn't considered a transfer candidate there.

The junior would have had transfer options elsewhere but will remain with Scalley, the Utes longtime defensive coordinator who took over for Whittingham. Utah hired Utah State's Kevin McGiven as offensive coordinator for 2026.

Dampier was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and saw his interceptions total drop from 12 at New Mexico in 2024 to just five on 334 pass attempts in 2025. He also improved his completion percentage from 57.9 to 63.5. At New Mexico, Dampier earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024, when he led the league with 3,934 yards of total offense.

Utes backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin on Sunday announced his return for the 2026 season.