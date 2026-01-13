Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA's athletic department has received $17.3 million from a late alumnus to benefit the football and men's basketball programs.

The bequest from Lawrence Layne, who earned an MBA at the school in 1977, is part of an over $40 million pledge to multiple areas at the university, the school said Tuesday. Layne died in December 2024.

The gift comes at the same time the athletic department is seeking new sources of revenue after running up $219.55 million in debt during the past six fiscal years. An athletic department spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the deficit has been covered by the university and the balance is zero.

The football program will receive $9.6 million, while men's basketball will get $7.7 million from Layne's $17.3 million commitment.

"I am fortunate to have spent time with Larry and get to know his deep passion for UCLA Athletics, particularly his desire to help our football and men's basketball programs thrive in this new era of collegiate sports," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "His investment in our programs positions us, and future generations of Bruin athletes, for long-term success."

Layne's pledge includes $11.4 million to UCLA Health, focused on the fields of research in cardiology and hepatology. The Anderson School of Management will receive $5.7 million; men's rugby will get $3.8 million; and the Center for the Art of Performance will receive $1.9 million. Layne played rugby while at UCLA and was the first coach of its women's rugby team.