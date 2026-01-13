Open Extended Reactions

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq will leave the program early to declare for the NFL draft, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.

Mel Kiper's No. 1-ranked tight end in the 2026 draft, and the No. 10 overall player, Sadiq was a key figure in the Ducks' offense this year, as Oregon returned to the College Football Playoff, and won two playoff games, before bowing out Friday night against Indiana in the Peach Bowl. Sadiq led all tight ends in college football in touchdown catches this year with eight.

Like many of the Ducks' skill players, Sadiq, 20, struggled in the 56-22 loss to the Hoosiers last week. He finished with five catches and 29 yards, but 21 of them came on one reception.

"Kenyon's a special player, man. I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation," coach Dan Lanning said this season. "His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us. And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right?"

Sadiq caught 51 passes this year for 560 yards, finishing second on the Ducks in receiving yards, as Oregon finished the year at 13-2.

For his career, Sadiq finishes with 80 catches for 892 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.