Which siblings won NCAA championships on the same team?

Though sibling rivalry can be a fun motivating factor, joining forces can prove to be even more powerful.

Look no further than the Mendoza brothers at Indiana. In the 2025 season, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza led the Hoosiers to the college football national title game alongside his brother, Alberto Mendoza, who has served as his backup. If they win the championship vs. Miami, they'll join a select group of siblings who have shared title rights in the same season.

Ahead of the CFP National Championship, take a look at siblings who have won NCAA titles while on the same team in the same season:

Nicole, Ashley and Chloe Humphrey (UNC women's lacrosse, 2025)

Gretchen and Alex Walsh (Virginia swimming, 2022-25)

Chris and Pat Kavanagh (Notre Dame men's lacrosse, 2023-24)

Thomas and Jeffery Ricciardelli (Notre Dame men's lacrosse, 2023-24)

Lexie and Lacie Hull (Stanford women's basketball, 2021)

Megan and Nicole McNamara (UCLA beach volleyball, 2018-19)

Mason and Miles Plumlee (Duke men's basketball, 2010)

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey (Florida football, 2009)

Bob and Mike Bryan (Stanford doubles tennis, 1998, and team tennis 1997-98)

Ed and Charles O'Bannon (UCLA men's basketball, 1995)

Tom and Terry Brands (Iowa wrestling, 1990)

Mark and Dave Schultz (Oklahoma wrestling, 1982)

