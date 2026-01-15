Open Extended Reactions

No different from this year's 12-team playoff field, the 2025 ESPN All-America team offers a window into just how dramatically the college football landscape is changing.

Defending national champion Ohio State leads the nation with four first-team selections in 2025. But just behind the Buckeyes are Indiana and Texas Tech -- two teams that have risen quickest in the sport's NIL/revenue share era -- with three first-team picks each, headlined by Hoosiers Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Red Raiders' defensive trio of David Bailey, Lee Hunter and Jacob Rodriguez.

Note: We're unveiling this year's All-America team before No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday with six total All-America selections between them. Postseason performance did factor into our decisions. (See: Ole Miss place-kicker and second-team pick Lucas Carneiro.)

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs return as the lone pair of repeat first-team selections from a year ago. All told, the 50 All-Americans on this year's team span 27 schools and nine FBS conferences (plus two independents).

Indiana and Texas Tech both had three players on our team, reflecting their rises on the national stage. ESPN

OFFENSE

Fernando Mendoza turned in a season for the ages after arriving in Bloomington from Cal in the offseason, winning the Heisman Trophy and helping Indiana to an undefeated record en route to the national championship game. Mendoza has thrown for 3,349 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions -- numbers that could have been more eye-popping had the Hoosiers needed to throw the ball more. In the playoff, he took his game to another level with arguably his best two performances of the season in blowout wins against Alabama and Oregon, during which he was a combined 31-of-36 for 369 yards. He had three more touchdowns (eight) than incompletions (five). -- Kyle Bonagura

Second team: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

A unanimous All-American, Love exploded for 1,372 yards and 18 rushing scores (third most nationally) ... all while sharing a backfield with Jadarian Price (113 carries, 674 yards, 11 touchdowns). Love registered 39 runs of 10-plus yards in 2025, better than all but three other FBS running backs, and his 6.89 yards per attempt led all rushers with at least 155 carries. Those numbers were enough to earn Love the 2025 Doak Walker Award and a trip to New York as the Fighting Irish's first Heisman Trophy finalist since Manti Te'o in 2012. -- Eli Lederman

Second team: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Perhaps no running back in the country was more difficult to tackle this fall than Hardy, who emerged as the second-leading rusher in the FBS during his debut season at Missouri. Per ESPN Research, the Louisiana-Monroe transfer ranked first nationally in yards after first contact (1,183), second in yards per attempt among rushers with 200-plus attempts (6.44) and fifth in missed tackles (91). Hardy ultimately totaled 16 touchdowns and eight 100-plus yard performances, including a 300-yard effort against Mississippi State that stood as the most productive single-game rushing effort in all of the FBS this past fall. A first-team All-SEC selection, Hardy will lead the Tigers' backfield attack once again in 2026 as one of the nation's top returning rushers. -- Lederman

Second team: Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

Jeremiah Smith is one of just two repeat players on ESPN's team. James Black/Icon Sportswire

Smith, a Biletnikoff Award finalist, is the fastest wide receiver in Ohio State history to reach 100 receptions, 2,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He got there as a sophomore in 2025 with 87 catches for 1,234 yards and 12 touchdowns, closing in the top five nationally in both receiving yards and touchdowns for a second straight season while trailing only Miami's Malachi Toney in first downs among FBS pass catchers, per ESPN Research. Smith's uncommon combination of size, speed and pass-catching ability leave him not only among the top returners across college football in 2026, but also as one of the sport's most coveted NFL draft prospects as he enters his junior season next fall. -- Lederman

Second team: Skyler Bell, UConn

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award during a breakout junior season for the Trojans during which he showcased a proclivity for the big play. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns, turning himself into a possible top-10 NFL draft pick and likely the first receiver off the board. Lemon had three games with at least 10 catches and scored a touchdown in all but four games. -- Bonagura

Second team: Danny Scudero, San José State

The best pass-catching tight end in the country, Stowers was an integral part of the high-powered Vanderbilt offense this season. Stowers led Vandy with 62 receptions for 769 yards -- the most receiving yards among all tight ends nationally -- and scored four touchdowns. His performance includes the first back-to-back 100-yard games by a Vanderbilt tight end since 1983. In a testament to his consistency and ability to get himself open, Stowers caught at least three passes in all 12 regular-season games in 2025 and had six games with 50 or more receiving yards. -- Andrea Adelson

Second team: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

An Outland Trophy finalist, Fano was a dominating presence at right tackle for the Utes, who finished No. 15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Utah averaged an incredible 6.0 yards per carry as a team -- the best mark in college football -- and ranked No. 3 in the country in third-down conversion percentage. The Utes' 41 rushing touchdowns was the best among Power 4 schools and they ranked No. 11 in sacks allowed in the FBS. He is a likely first-round pick, ranking No. 12 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board. -- Bonagura

Second team: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

After transferring from USC, Pregnon immediately slotted in at left guard for the Ducks, helping to form one of the most dominant offensive lines in the country. The Ducks featured a balanced offense and ranked No. 13 nationally in yards per carry. Pregnon ranks No. 2 among interior linemen in Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL draft positional rankings. -- Bonagura

Second team: Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers

Jones became the first Iowa player to earn the Rimington Trophy -- given annually to the nation's top center -- while anchoring a Hawkeyes unit that won the Joe Moore Award (most outstanding offensive line) in his sixth college season. A career 49-game starter, Jones finished 2025 as the joint-snap leader (756) within a group that paved the way for 176.9 rushing yards per game and allowed the third-fewest pressures (108) of any Big Ten program. Per ESPN Research, only three of the 87 FBS centers who played 700-plus snaps this past fall recorded fewer blown blocks than Jones (seven). -- Lederman

Second team: Pat Coogan, Indiana

If Georgia Tech coach Brent Key had gone into a lab to create his perfect offensive lineman, he would have created Keylan Rutledge. A dominant force for a powerful Georgia Tech run game, Rutledge is adept at both opening holes for running backs and pass protection. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Rutledge did not allow a sack in 801 regular-season snaps, en route to All-ACC honors. The Yellow Jackets ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 12 games) and top 20 in both rush offense and total offense. -- Adelson

Second team: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Smith had a historic season for Indiana, becoming the first player in school history to win Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors. In the regular season, Smith allowed just five pressures and zero sacks, and he helped pave the way for the prolific Hoosiers offense while protecting Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. His size (6-5, 313 pounds), physicality, smarts and playing experience have made him the player he is, and it is hard to imagine the Indiana offensive line without him on it. -- Adelson

Second team: Brian Parker II, Duke

David Bailey led Texas Tech in sacks. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

DEFENSE

Bailey made an immediate impact for the Red Raiders' vaunted front seven after transferring from Stanford, leading the team with 13.5 sacks, which ranked No. 2 among Power 4 players. One of Bailey's best traits was his consistency. He had at least a partial sack in all but three games this season and was honored as the Big 12's Defensive Lineman of the Year and as a Lombardi Award finalist. His 19.5 tackles for loss ranked No. 2 nationally and he is expected to be a top-10 NFL pick. -- Bonagura

Second team: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Tasked with filling the holes left by national champion defensive tackles Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams, McDonald established himself as one of the nation's premier run stoppers in 2025. The 6-3, 326-pound defender totaled 65 tackles with nine tackles for loss and three sacks in his junior season, finishing as a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Among FBS defensive tackles, McDonald trailed only Houston's Carlos Allen Jr. nationally with 46.5 tackles on designed runs and finished with more run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage than all but one other Big Ten defender. -- Lederman

Second team: Landon Robinson, Navy

At 6-5, 330 pounds, Hunter was an imposing force in the interior for the Red Raiders, freeing up the likes of David Bailey, Jacob Rodriguez and others to make plays. His 11 tackles for loss ranked third on the team -- behind Bailey and Rodriguez -- and he bullied his way to 42 tackles. Hunter began his career at Auburn (2021) before spending three years at UCF prior to this season in Lubbock. -- Bonagura

Second team: Will Echoles, Ole Miss

Rueben Bain Jr.'s impact was evident in every one of Miami's big games this season. Jeff Romance/Imagn Images

Bain may not have the stat sheet stuffed, but turn on the tape and look at the impact he makes on games. That was evident early in the season with his dominance against Notre Dame (interception, six tackles, combined on a sack to close out the game) and late in the season with his dominance against Texas A&M (three sacks) and Ohio State (one sack, 1.5 TFL). The ACC Defensive Player of the Year has anchored a unit that emerged as one of the best in the country, and certainly one of the most improved from a year ago. Miami ranked fourth in the regular season in sacks and Bain had 8.5 (not including the CFP). -- Adelson

Second team: John Henry Daley, Utah

A slam-dunk choice as a first-teamer, Rodriguez collected every major defensive player of the year award in 2025, winning the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, while also taking home the Butkus and Lombardi awards as the top linebacker. The heart of the Texas Tech defense, Rodriguez put together a storybook career, starting as a quarterback at Virginia before walking on at Texas Tech and ultimately winning a scholarship. Not counting bowl season, Rodriguez led the FBS with seven forced fumbles and ranked among the top 15 players nationally with 117 tackles. He is the first FBS player since 2005 to record at least five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions in the same season. -- Adelson

Second team: CJ Allen, Georgia

Reese emerged as a star in 2025 in his first year as a full-time starter, making an impact on virtually every snap on the stingiest defense in the country under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The 6-4, 243-pound Reese finished second on the team with 69 tackles, adding 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 tackles and five quarterback hurries. A sure tackler and a great edge rusher, Reese showed off his versatility over the course of the season and has already declared for the NFL draft. -- Adelson

Second team: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Fisher, the former James Madison transfer, has been the Swiss Army knife of Indiana's defense over the past two seasons. After cementing his status as the Hoosiers' first first-team All-America linebacker, Fisher totaled 93 total tackles and career highs in sacks (3.5) and interceptions (two) through the first 15 games of his senior season. His 16 tackles lead all Indiana defenders through CFP wins over No. 9 Alabama and No. 5 Oregon entering the top-ranked Hoosiers' national title matchup with 10th-ranked Miami on Monday. -- Lederman

Second team: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The 2024 FWAA Freshman of the Year picked up where he left off after his terrific debut campaign, cementing himself as the best cover cornerback in America. Moore played in 10 games this season and had five interceptions with 12 total passes defended, 31 tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. According to PFF, Moore ranked first among all starting Power 4 cornerbacks in coverage grade (92.6) and was targeted on just 12.1% of dropbacks. Notre Dame ended the regular season tied for the national lead in interceptions and had a top-20 pass efficiency defense. -- Adelson

Second team: Hezekiah Masses, California

Caleb Downs was one of the most complete defenders in the country in 2025. James Black/Icon Sportswire

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs was fittingly awarded the 2025 Lott Impact Trophy, given annually to the nation's most impactful defensive player. An instinctive field general in the secondary, he totaled 68 tackles in his junior season while allowing 8.0 yards per reception, seventh best among FBS safeties who played at least 350 snaps this past fall. There's good reason why Downs, one of college football's most complete defenders in recent seasons, is the No. 6 overall prospect in Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings for the 2026 NFL draft class. -- Lederman

Second team: Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech

After two seasons at Purdue, Thieneman transferred to Oregon and helped the Ducks to the CFP semifinal. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after ranking second on the team with 92 total tackles. He finishes with two interceptions, five passes defended, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked draft-eligible safety. -- Bonagura

Second team: Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

The Virginia Tech transfer was brought in to help fix the LSU defense, and he ended up having the best season of his career despite the team results. Delane led the SEC in passes defended (13) and passes broken up (11). Those numbers may have been higher if quarterbacks threw his way. According to LSU, Delane allowed just 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs in 358 coverage snaps. Delane did not allow a passing touchdown and was targeted just 9.8% of the time. -- Adelson

Second team: Keionte Scott, Miami

SPECIAL TEAMS

Matsuzawa was one of the best stories in college football this season. "The Tokyo Toe" taught himself how to kick by watching YouTube videos in Japan, eventually moving to the United States, where he kicked for two years at Hocking College, a junior college in Ohio. This year for Hawai'i, his first on scholarship, Matsuzawa finished 27-of-29 on field goal attempts after starting the season by making his first 25 attempts. -- Bonagura

Second team: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

The Ray Guy Award winner as the best punter in the nation, Thorson went into the CFP averaging 45.2 yards per punt. He forced 22 fair catches, placed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line and had just four touchbacks. Only four of his kicks were returned, for a total of 15 yards. Thorson ranks third in school history for career punting average (45.5). -- Adelson

Second team: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

Simply put: Wetjen was college football's most effective all-around return man in 2025. With 1,039 total yards between punt and kick return duties, the fifth-year special teams ace tallied 301 more total return yards than the next-closest FBS returner -- Texas' Ryan Niblett -- across the country this past fall. Wetjen's 29.75 yards per kick return ranked sixth nationally, and he led the nation with 26.8 yards per punt return while notching an FBS-best three punt return touchdowns that matched the single-season Big Ten record previously held by Ohio State's Ted Ginn Jr. (2004). -- Lederman

Second team: Ryan Niblett, Texas