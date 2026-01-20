College football Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2026 season

Open Extended Reactions

Top-ranked Indiana's remarkable dream season ended with the Hoosiers defeating No. 10 Miami 27-21 in Monday night's CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Hoosiers, who became the first FBS program to lose 700 games and had 100-to-1 odds to win a national title at the start of the season, are the first team to go 16-0 in a season in the modern era.

Not surprisingly, the Hoosiers are No. 1 in the first edition of the 2026 Way-Too-Early Top 25. Coach Curt Cignetti and his staff will have to replace many of their best players, but they've proven they can evaluate, develop and coach better than most.

The top five is full of familiar names: Indiana is followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oregon.

Here is the 2026 Way-Too-Early Top 25:

2025 record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten

Key starters expected to leave: QB Fernando Mendoza, WR Elijah Sarratt, C Pat Coogan, RB Roman Hemby, DL Stephen Daley, LB Aiden Fisher, SS Louis Moore

Key additions: QB Josh Hoover (TCU), WR Nick Marsh (Michigan State), RB Turbo Richard (Boston College), DL Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State), S Preston Zachman (Wisconsin), CB A.J. Harris (Penn State), G Joe Brunner (Wisconsin)

2026 outlook: The greatest turnaround in college football history culminated with Indiana winning its first national championship Monday night. Now, the Hoosiers will have to replace Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, and several key players coach Curt Cignetti brought with him from James Madison. The Hoosiers signed 53 transfers over the past two seasons, and they're bringing in at least a dozen more this year. Hoover, who started 31 games for the Horned Frogs, could be elite if he cuts down on turnovers. Richard was an important addition with Hemby and Kaelon Black moving on. IU has a handful of other starters, including receiver Omar Cooper Jr., cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and left tackle Carter Smith, who might depart for the NFL. The Hoosiers are losing a lot, but it seems foolish to doubt Cignetti at this point.

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: WR DeAndre Moore Jr., S Michael Taaffe, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DE Trey Moore, CB Malik Muhammad, CB Jaylon Guilbeau, RB Quintrevion Wisner

Key additions: WR Cam Coleman (Auburn), RB Hollywood Smothers (NC State), RB Raleek Brown (NC State), LB Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh), CB Bo Mascoe (Rutgers), OT Melvin Siani (Wake Forest)

2026 outlook: After missing the CFP, the Longhorns are going all-in for 2026, which might be quarterback Arch Manning's final college season. After a slow start, Manning had a solid campaign in his first season as a starter, throwing for 3,163 yards with 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The Longhorns added Coleman, the No. 1 receiver in the portal, to start opposite Ryan Wingo. Texas ranked 90th in the FBS in rushing in 2025, averaging 137.8 yards per game. The Longhorns have to become more physical on offense, which starts up front, and getting star tackle Trevor Goosby back will help. Brown and Smothers were upgrades in the backfield. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian fired defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and brought in former UT coach-in-waiting Will Muschamp, who was instrumental in helping Georgia win back-to-back CFP national titles in 2021 and '22.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, Texas QB Arch Manning, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and Georgia QB Gunner Stockton. ESPN Illustration

2025 record: 10-2

Key starters expected to leave: RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, WR Malachi Fields, TE Eli Raridon, OT Aamil Wagner, S Jalen Stroman

Key additions: DT Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh), DL Keon Keeley (Alabama), CB Jayden Sanders (Michigan), CB DJ McKinney (Colorado), WR Quincy Porter (Ohio State), WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State), K Spencer Porath (Purdue), DL Tionne Gray (Oregon)

2026 outlook: After being left out of the CFP, the Fighting Irish should be right back in the mix in 2026. There's no question the Irish will miss Love and Price, who combined to run for 2,046 yards with 29 touchdowns this past season. Aneyas Williams, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry, is the heir apparent. Quarterback CJ Carr should be even better in his second season as a starter, especially if the Irish can get Graham and Porter going, and Jaden Greathouse returns from a hamstring injury. Nine of the defense's top 10 tacklers are back from 2025. Brewu and Keeley were important additions on the defensive line. Notre Dame figures to be heavily favored in all but two games: home against Miami and at BYU. There's little room for error playing a schedule that will be heavily scrutinized when it's CFP selection time. As Irish coach Marcus Freeman said this week, it's his team's responsibility to "leave no doubt."

2025 record: 12-2, 7-1 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: WR Zachariah Branch, OT Monroe Freeling, LB CJ Allen, DT Christen Miller, CB Daylen Everette

Key additions: WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech), S Ja'Marley Riddle (East Carolina), CB Gentry Williams (Oklahoma), DE Amaris Williams (Auburn), S Khalil Barnes (Clemson)

2026 outlook: The Bulldogs were the second-youngest team in the SEC in 2025, but coach Kirby Smart still managed to win the program's second straight SEC title and reached the CFP again. Georgia is going to need young receivers such as Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley to produce with Branch, Noah Thomas, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell leaving. The offensive line should be very good again, even with Freeling entering the NFL draft. Getting tailback Nate Frazier to re-sign was important. The Bulldogs needed to revamp their secondary, especially at safety, and they did that by adding Barnes, Riddle, Williams and cornerback Braylon Conley (USC). The Bulldogs will play only four games outside the state of Georgia in 2026: at Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

2025 record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten

Key starters expected to leave: WR Malik Benson, OT Isaiah World, G Emmanuel Pregnon, TE Kenyon Sadiq, LB Bryce Boettcher, S Dillon Thieneman

Key additions: QB Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), OT Michael Bennett (Yale), S Koi Perich (Minnesota), WR Iverson Hooks (UAB), S Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

2026 outlook: For all the good Dan Lanning has done in four seasons as Oregon's coach -- and there has been plenty with a 48-8 record -- it still seems like the Ducks are trying to get over the hump in the CFP. The Ducks got a major boost for doing that in 2026 when quarterback Dante Moore, considered a potential No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, decided to return for another season. Lanning will have two new coordinators after Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi left to become the head coach at Kentucky and Cal, respectively. Lanning promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator and Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator. The Ducks should be solid on defense after All-Big Ten selections A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti decided to return, along with defensive tackle Bear Alexander. Newcomer Perich was one of the best safeties in the FBS as a true freshman last season.

2025 record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten

Key starters expected to leave: S Caleb Downs, LB Arvell Reese, LB Sonny Styles, DE Caden Curry, DL Kayden McDonald, CB Davison Igbinosun, WR Carnell Tate, TE Max Klare

Key additions: S Earl Little Jr. (Florida State), DL James Smith (Alabama), DE Qua Russaw (Alabama), S Terry Moore (Duke), TE Hunter Welcing (Northwestern), WR Devin McCuin (UTSA), DT John Walker (UCF), LB Christian Alliegro (Wisconsin), K Connor Hawkins (Baylor)

2026 outlook: On paper, with quarterback Julian Sayin, tailback Bo Jackson and all-world receiver Jeremiah Smith returning, one would think the Buckeyes would be just as good in 2026. But along with having to replace key pieces on defense, Ohio State will face one of the most demanding schedules in the FBS next season. The Buckeyes will play road games at Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and USC and home contests against Illinois, Michigan and Oregon. It doesn't get much tougher than that. That being said, OSU's offense is going to be difficult to stop, especially if its offensive line improves. Coach Ryan Day still hasn't named a replacement for coordinator Brian Hartline, who left to become South Florida's coach. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has some plug-and-play transfers in Little, Moore, Russaw and Smith.

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Key starters expected to leave: DE David Bailey, NT Lee Hunter, DE Romello Height, LB Jacob Rodriguez, LB Bryce Ramirez, QB Behren Morton

Key additions: QB Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), WR Donte Lee Jr. (Liberty), WR Kenny Johnson (Pitt), WR Malcolm Simmons (Auburn), DL Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest), DE Trey White (San Diego State), DE Adam Trick (Miami, Ohio), LB Austin Romaine (Kansas State)

2026 outlook: After Texas Tech's No. 1-ranked transfer portal class helped it win its first outright conference title since 1955, the Red Raiders went back into the portal to reload, which figures to happen every season as long as there's natural gas and oil in the Lonestar State. Sorsby was the biggest pickup, after Tech's offense flopped in a 23-0 loss to Oregon in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. Running backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams are returning, and the Red Raiders grabbed a trio of speedy receivers out of the portal. The losses on defense are enormous, starting with Bailey, Hunter and Height up front. Ibirogba was ESPN's No. 1-rated interior defensive linemen, and White and Trick were highly ranked on the edge. The Red Raiders will be counting on Romaine to fill in for the irreplaceable Rodriguez.

2025 record: 13-3, 6-2 ACC

With Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney expected back, Miami should be a CFP contender again in 2026. William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Key starters expected to leave: QB Carson Beck, OT Francis Mauigoa, C James Brockermeyer, WR CJ Daniels, WR Keelan Marion, DE Rueben Bain Jr., DE Akheem Mesidor, LB Mohamed Toure, LB Wesley Bissainthe, S Jakobe Thomas

Key additions: DL Jarquez Carter (Ohio State), WR Cam Vaughn (West Virginia), WR Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina), S Omar Thornton (Boston College)

2026 outlook: After reaching the CFP National Championship, the Hurricanes are losing many of their best players. It seemed like they'd take a step back in 2026, but then Duke quarterback Darian Mensah went into the transfer portal at the 11th hour. He threw for 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as a sophomore. He would be a Heisman Trophy favorite running coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense if he ends up in Miami. Getting tailback Mark Fletcher Jr. to return, along with star receiver Malachi Toney, will help. The losses on the defensive line are significant, with Bain and Mesidor both projected as potential first-round picks in the NFL draft. Toure, Bissainthe and Thomas were the team's leading tacklers going into Monday night's game.

2025 record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Harrison Wallace III, G Patrick Kutas, TE Dae'Quan Wright, OT Jayden Williams, DT Zxavian Harris, FS Wydett Williams Jr., LB TJ Dottery, G Devin Harper, DE Princewill Umanmielen

Key additions: QB Deuce Knight (Auburn), TE Brady Prieskorn (Michigan), OT Carius Curne (LSU), S Joenel Aguero (Georgia), CB Sharif Denson (Florida), DL Michai Boireau (Florida), CB Jay Crawford (Auburn), S Edwin Joseph (Florida State), LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor), DE Jordan Renaud (Alabama), DE Blake Purchase (Oregon)

2026 outlook: Pete Golding took over for Lane Kiffin and directed the Rebels to the CFP semifinals. Then he helped them re-sign many of their best players, including All-SEC tailback Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle Will Echoles, and add two dozen players out of the portal to fill holes. The Rebels would have been ranked higher if an NCAA committee had approved quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' waiver for a sixth year of eligibility. Ole Miss officials have appealed the ruling, and Chambliss' attorney filed a lawsuit in state court last Friday. The Rebels signed a pair of insurance policies if Chambliss is done: Knight and Louisiana's Walker Howard, who previously spent two seasons at Ole Miss. Golding grabbed a few experienced defensive backs to shore up the secondary, which needs to tackle better. Umanmielen is expected to enter the transfer portal Tuesday -- his official entry is delayed because of the weekend and Monday holiday -- and become the fourth Rebel to join Kiffin at LSU.

2025 record: 11-2, 7-1 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: WR KC Concepcion, OT Trey Zuhn III, G Chase Bisontis, OT Dametrious Crownover, DE Cashius Howell, LB Taurean York, CB Will Lee III, DT Albert Regis, DT Tyler Onyedim

Key additions: WR Isaiah Horton (Alabama), OT Wilkin Formby (Alabama), OT Tyree Adams (LSU), G Trovon Baugh (South Carolina), DE Anto Saka (Northwestern), DL Angelo McCullom (Illinois), CB Rickey Gibson (Tennessee), S Tawfiq Byard (Colorado)

2026 outlook: Second-year coach Mike Elko guided the Aggies to an 11-0 start and seemed to be on their way to one of the best seasons in program history. But a 27-17 loss to rival Texas in the regular-season finale and 10-3 defeat to Miami at home in a CFP first-round game ruined the ending. Still, the Aggies seem to be built to last under Elko, who went back into the portal to rebuild his roster. Texas A&M had heavy losses on both the offensive and defensive lines. Elko signed four former starting offensive linemen from SEC schools, and picked up promising pass rusher Saka and CJ Mims from North Carolina. Quarterback Marcel Reed is coming back and needs to be more consistent. He'll benefit from receiver Mario Craver re-signing. Holmon Wiggins takes over the playcalling on offense after Collin Klein left for Kansas State, and Lyle Hemphill is in charge of the defense.

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Key starters expected to leave: OT Isaiah Jatta, G Weylin Lapuaho, TE Carsen Ryan, WR Chase Roberts, S Tanner Wall, NT John Taumoepeau, DE Logan Lutui, LB Jack Kelly

Key additions: LB Cade Uluave (California), LB Jake Clifton (Kansas State), G Zak Yamauchi (Stanford), G Paki Finau (Washington), TE Walker Lyons (USC), WR Kyler Kasper (Oregon), OT Jr Sia (Utah State)

2026 outlook: The Cougars won 11 games or more for the second straight season, and their biggest victory might have been locking up coach Kalani Sitake, who turned down Penn State to remain at his alma mater. The Cougars have a good core of star players -- quarterback Bear Bachmeier and tailback LJ Martin lead the way on offense. BYU signed a trio of experienced transfers to shore up its offensive line, and they'll help open holes for Martin, who led the Big 12 with 1,305 rushing yards in 2025. Two of the top three receivers must be replaced. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford left to join Kyle Whittingham's staff at Michigan. Sitake promoted special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga to lead the defense; Boise State's Demario Warren was hired as cornerbacks coach.

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: DE R Mason Thomas, DT Gracen Halten, DE Marvin Jones Jr., DL Damonic Williams, LB Kendal Daniels, DB Robert Spears-Jennings, LB Sammy Omosigho

Key additions: WR Parker Livingstone (Texas), LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan), TE Hayden Hansen (Florida), WR Trell Harris (Virginia), OT E'Marion Harris (Arkansas), TE Rocky Beers (Colorado State)

2026 outlook: The Sooners won 10 games for the second time in three seasons under coach Brent Venables. But the OU offense fell apart after quarterback John Mateer broke a bone in his throwing hand. He's coming back, and the Sooners are hoping he returns to his form from the first half of the 2025 season, when he was a Heisman Trophy contender. Harris was Virginia's leading receiver last season, and Livingstone is a 6-foot-4 target who averaged 17.8 yards per catch with the Longhorns. There's a solid core with Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis coming back on the offensive line. The defensive line lost some depth, but the front seven is very good. Sullivan should step into the starting linebacker corps, and the secondary returns almost everyone.

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Quarterback Jayden Maiava's return provides reason for optimism at USC. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Key starters expected to leave: WR Makai Lemon, WR Ja'Kobi Lane, TE Lake McRee, S Kamari Ramsey, DE Anthony Lucas, LB Eric Gentry, S Bishop Fitzgerald, CB DeCarlos Nicholson

Key additions: DE Zuriah Fisher (Penn State), WR Terrell Anderson (NC State), CB Jontez Williams (Iowa State), LB Deven Bryant (Washington), CB Carrington Pierce (Oklahoma State), DL Alex VanSumeren (Michigan State)

2026 outlook: With quarterback Jayden Maiava returning, along with all five starting offensive linemen and tailbacks King Miller and Waymond Jordan, there's reason for optimism at USC. After going 35-18 in coach Lincoln Riley's first four seasons, it feels like he needs to produce a big winner in 2026. The Trojans haven't won 10 games since his first season, and they haven't been in the CFP since its inception in 2014. USC has landed the No. 1 recruiting class in ESPN's rankings, and there's help coming from the transfer portal. Riley is still searching for a new defensive coordinator after D'Anton Lynn left for Penn State, his alma mater. If USC can fix that side of the ball -- the Trojans ranked 13th in the Big Ten in total defense (350.8 yards) and 11th in scoring defense (23 points) -- it might be ready to make a move.

2025 record: 9-4, 4-4 ACC

Key starters expected to leave: QB Miller Moss, WR Chris Bell, WR Caullin Lacy, TE Nate Kurisky, DL Jordan Guerad, DL Rene Konga, DE Wesley Bailey, LB TJ Quinn, CB Jabari Mack

Key additions: QB Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State), WR Tre Richardson (Vanderbilt), WR Lawayne McCoy (Florida State), TE Brody Foley (Tulsa), OT Johnnie Brown III (Georgia Southern), OT Cason Henry (South Carolina), DE Tyler Thompson (North Carolina), S Koen Entringer (Iowa)

2026 outlook: Jeff Brohm will be back for a fourth season at his alma mater after his name was linked to seemingly every big-time coaching search. Brohm's teams went 28-12 in the first three seasons, and it seems like the Cardinals are slowly building to make a big move in the ACC. Kienholz was the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2023 and threw 36 passes in two seasons with the Buckeyes. The Cardinals lost their top two receivers in Bell and Lacy. Richardson was one of the fastest players in the SEC, and McCoy caught 27 passes for 396 yards at FSU. Getting tailback Isaac Brown back from the transfer portal was paramount. The Cardinals will have to rebuild their offensive line, and there are replacements coming for the defensive front as well.

2025 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Barion Brown, WR Zavion Thomas, S A.J. Haulcy, DE Jack Pyburn, LB Harold Perkins Jr., CB Mansoor Delane, WR Aaron Anderson

Key additions: QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), WR Jayce Brown (Kansas State), WR Eugene Wilson III (Florida), WR Winston Watkins (Ole Miss), WR Tre' Brown III (Old Dominion), DE Jordan Ross (Tennessee), DT Stephiylan Green (Clemson), S Ty Benefield (Boise State), G Devin Harper (Ole Miss), LB TJ Dottery (Ole Miss), DT Malik Blocton (Auburn)

2026 outlook: Love him or hate him, there's little debate that new LSU coach Lane Kiffin builds winning programs, and his teams score a lot of points. The Tigers held off Miami, Tennessee and others to land Leavitt, who is coming off foot surgery. In 2024, he led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title by throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Kiffin and his staff loaded the roster with proven receivers, and they grabbed several transfers to rebuild what was a very mediocre offensive line in 2025. Kiffin grabbed three potential starters from Ole Miss, his former school, in Harper, Dottery and Umanmielen. Retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker was a coup, as was persuading linebacker Whit Weeks to come back. The Tigers will play Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas at home, but no game will be more anticipated than their Sept. 19 SEC opener at Ole Miss.

2025 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Key losses: OT Gennings Dunker, G Beau Stephens, C Logan Jones, QB Mark Gronowski, WR/KR Kaden Wetjen, DT Aaron Graves, DE Ethan Hurkett, DE Max Llewellyn, LB Karson Sharar, LB Jaden Harrell, S Xavier Nwankpa, S Koen Entringer

Key additions: RB L.J. Phillips (South Dakota), WR Tony Diaz (Texas-Rio Grande Valley), WR Evan James (Furman), G Trent Wilson (James Madison), DE Kahmari Brown (Elon), DE Lance Ingold (Northern Illinois)

2026 outlook: The Hawkeyes are going to have many new starters on both sides of the ball, but chances are 70-year-old Kirk Ferentz and his coaching staff are going to figure out a way to produce another winning team. Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown will battle for the starting quarterback job. The Hawkeyes added Phillips, who ran for 1,920 yards with 19 touchdowns for the Coyotes. Three starters from the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line are leaving, but guard Kade Pieper coming back for another season helps. There are many holes to fill on defense, but with Phil Parker still in charge, the Hawkeyes should again be stingy.

2025 record: 9-4, 6-2 ACC

Key starters expected to leave: G Logan Parr, WR Jordan Hudson, WR Romello Brinson, RB T.J. Harden, RB Chris Johnson Jr., DL Jeffrey M'ba, S Isaiah Nwokobia, S Ahmaad Moses, DE Isaiah Smith, DE Cameron Robertson

Key additions: DE Marques White (UMass), S Jimmy Wyrick (UTSA), WR Jalen Hale (Alabama), RB Kendrick Raphael (Cal), TE Randy Pittman Jr. (Florida State), DE Ira Singleton (USF), Yannick Smith (East Carolina)

2026 outlook: With quarterback Kevin Jennings returning, the Mustangs might have the highest potential among teams that might challenge for an ACC title. They took a step back after reaching the CFP in 2024, but Jennings was still very good, throwing for 3,641 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Raphael was a bruising runner for the Bears and his addition was needed after Harden turned pro and Johnson transferred to Clemson. Smith, who caught 44 passes for the Pirates last season, and Hale, one of the top-10 receiver prospects in the Class of 2023, might also help right away. Rebuilding the defensive line and secondary were also priorities during the transfer portal window.

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Key starters expected to leave: DE Derrick Moore, DT Rayshaun Benny, LB Jimmy Rolder, LB Ernest Hausmann, LB Cole Sullivan, LB Jaishawn Barham, S TJ Metcalf, S Brandyn Hillman

Key additions: DE John Henry Daley (Utah), CB Smith Snowden (Utah), DL Jonah Lea'ea (Utah), TE JJ Buchanan (Utah), S Chris Bracy (Memphis), LB Max Alford (BYU), RB Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma), WR Salesi Moa (Utah), WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. (Texas)

2026 outlook: After a season to forget, both on and off the field, the Wolverines must be looking forward to the start of the Kyle Whittingham era. The 66-year-old had a 177-88 record in 21 seasons at Utah, and Michigan hired him only 13 days after he stepped down. He has some playmakers in place on offense, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, tailback Jordan Marshall and receiver Andrew Marsh. There are a handful of players coming back with starting experience on the offensive line, including left tackle Evan Link. There are more personnel losses on defense, but the Salt Lake City pipeline should help Michigan fill its holes. Daley had 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2025. He's coming back from a lower-leg injury. With several Utah assistants joining Whittingham at Michigan, there will be plenty of familiarity for a smooth transition.

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

Key starters expected to leave: RB Jonah Coleman, OT Carver Willis, WR Denzel Boston, CB Tacario Davis, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Deven Bryant, S Makell Esteen

Key additions: DT Kai McClendon (Mississippi State), CB Emmanuel Karnley (Virginia), OT Kolt Dieterich (Sam Houston State), DT DeSean Watts (Sacramento State), DE Logan George (Ohio State), RB Jayden Limar (Oregon)

2026 outlook: Huskies coach Jedd Fisch acknowledged that star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. must mend fences with his teammates and fans after nearly bolting for another school. If Williams plays as well as he did in 2025, when he passed for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns, they'll probably forgive him quickly. The Huskies will have to replace Coleman, their leading rusher, and Boston, their leading receiver, but Fisch has been building to the 2026 season. Dezmen Roebuck looks like the next big thing at receiver, and there will be good competition at tailback after Adam Mohammed surprisingly transferred to Cal. There will be new faces in the secondary, and the Huskies will be loaded at linebacker.

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big 12

Key starters expected to leave: QB Josh Hoover, WR Eric McAlister, LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, S Bud Clark, TE DJ Rogers, LB Namdi Obiazor, C Coltin Deery, G Carson Bruno

Key additions: QB Jaden Craig (Harvard), CB Teon Parks (Colorado), OL Jaheim Buchanon (FIU), G Noah McKinney (Oklahoma State), LB Michael Short (Virginia Tech), WR Jeremy Scott (South Alabama), CB Kalen Carroll (Central Michigan)

2026 outlook: After getting the Horned Frogs back on track this past season, coach Sonny Dykes made big changes. He hired former UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis to replace Kendal Briles, who left for South Carolina. The Huskies had a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard receiver and 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in school history in 2025. There will be less Air Raid elements and more physicality in TCU's offense under Sammis. Hoover transferred to Indiana, and Dykes plucked Craig from the Ivy League to take over. Last season, Craig passed for 2,869 yards with 28 total touchdowns. Replacing McAlister's production won't be easy, but Jordan Dwyer is back and will be the No. 1 receiver. The Horned Frogs open the season Aug. 29 against North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland.

2025 record: 11-4, 7-1 SEC

Kalen DeBoer will be feeling more pressure than ever entering his third season at Alabama. Getty Images

Key starters expected to leave: QB Ty Simpson, WR Germie Bernard, OT Kadyn Proctor, C Parker Brailsford, TE Josh Cuevas, RB Jam Miller, LB Deontae Lawson, LB Justin Jefferson, DT Tim Keenan III, DE LT Overton

Key additions: DL Devan Thompkins (USC), LB Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), DB Carmelo O'neal (Mercer), DL Caleb Smith (Washington), WR Noah Rogers (NC State), OT Ty Haywood (Michigan), C Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan), OL Nick Brooks (Texas)

2026 outlook: With the way the 2025 season ended -- the Tide fell to Georgia 28-7 in the SEC championship game, beat Oklahoma 34-24 in a CFP first-round game and were pummeled 38-3 by Indiana in a quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl -- coach Kalen DeBoer is undoubtedly on the hot seat entering his third season in Tuscaloosa. His teams went 20-8 in the first two seasons, which isn't good enough at Alabama. The Crimson Tide ranked 125th in rushing (104.1 yards) and must figure out a way to run the ball. That starts up front, where Alabama has had mediocre play on the offensive line. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack will battle for the quarterback job with Simpson leaving for the NFL draft. There were heavy losses in the front seven on defense after Lawson, Jefferson, Keenan and Overton turned pro.

2025 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

Key starters expected to leave: RB Kaytron Allen, RB Nicholas Singleton, QB Drew Allar, DT Zane Durant, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, S Zakee Wheatley, LB Amare Campbell, G Olaivavega Ioane, CB A.J. Harris

Key additions: QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State), WR Chase Sowell (Iowa State), WR Brett Eskildsen (Iowa State), TE Benjamin Brahmer (Iowa State), RB Carson Hansen (Iowa State), G Trevor Buhr (Iowa State), LB Caleb Bacon (Iowa State), LB Kooper Ebel (Iowa State), S Marcus Neal Jr. (Iowa State), DT Siale Taupaki (UCLA)

2026 outlook: After taking over the Penn State program Dec. 8, former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and his staff did an amazing job rebuilding the Nittany Lions. They signed 39 transfers, including 24 who played for Campbell at Iowa State. That's going to make the transition much smoother and give the Nittany Lions a chance to surprise in 2026. Becht is experienced and has already won 26 games as a starter. Hansen ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season, and Eskildsen, Sowell and Brahmer were Becht's top targets. Four starting offensive linemen have to be replaced, and Buhr and former Texas State center Brock Riker are proven players. Neal, Ebel and Bacon were highly productive at Iowa State, but the Nittany Lions will have to identify effective edge rushers in the spring. The best news for Campbell? Penn State doesn't play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during the regular season in 2026.

2025 record: 8-5, 6-3 Big 12

Key starters expected to leave: QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Raleek Brown, OT Max Iheanachor, LB Keyshaun Elliott, LB Jordan Crook, CB Keith Abney II, DL Justin Wodtly, S Myles Rowser

Key additions: QB Cutter Boley (Kentucky), WR Raiden Vines-Bright (Washington), WR Omarion Miller (Colorado), WR Reed Harris (Boston College), LB Emar'rion Winston (Baylor), DE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State), LB Owen Long (Colorado State), S Lyrik Rawls (Kansas), S Jessiah McGrew (FIU)

2026 outlook: The Sun Devils are undergoing a transformation after their star quarterback, tailback, receiver and four of the top five tacklers left. But coach Kenny Dillingham did a nice job rebuilding his two-deep through the transfer portal. Boley played pretty well as a first-time starter at Kentucky this past season, and Miller, Harris and Vines-Bright were three of the top receivers available. Two FCS running backs, Marquis Gillis from Delaware State and David Avit from Villanova, might be sneaky-good additions. Arizona State plays at Texas A&M, Arizona, BYU and Texas Tech this coming season.

2025 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

Key starters expected to leave: QB Joey Aguilar, WR Chris Brazzell II, LB Arion Carter, CB Jermod McCoy, DB Andre Turrentine, DB Jalen McMurray, CB Colton Hood, CB Jermod McCoy, DL Dominic Bailey, DL Joshua Josephs

Key additions: LB Amare Campbell (Penn State), DE Chaz Coleman (Penn State), DT Xavier Gilliam (Penn State), S Dejuan Lane (Penn State), S Qua Moss (Kansas State), CB Kayin Lee (Auburn), DE/LB Jordan Norman (Tulane), S TJ Metcalf (Michigan)

2026 outlook: After a disappointing 2025 season, Volunteers coach Josh Heupel made a big move on defense by firing coordinator Tim Banks and replacing him with former Penn State coordinator Jim Knowles, who helped Ohio State win the 2024 CFP national title. The Vols ranked 14th in the SEC in scoring defense (28.8 points) and total defense (397.2 yards) last season. Campbell, Coleman, Gilliam and Lane followed Knowles to UT and should be impact players. Heupel didn't land a big-time quarterback in the transfer portal after pursuing Ty Simpson and Sam Leavitt, which could put his offense in a bad spot. It's unclear whether Aguilar will get another year of eligibility -- he's a co-plaintiff in former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's lawsuit against the NCAA. A hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Feb. 10. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon will be in the QB room, and Heupel added Colorado's Ryan Staub at the end of the portal cycle.

2025 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

Key starters expected to leave: OT Spencer Fano, OT Caleb Lomu, TE Dallen Bentley, CB Smith Snowden, TE JJ Buchanan, DL Jonah Lea'ea, DE John Henry Daley, WR Ryan Davis, LB Lander Barton, DE Logan Fano

Key additions: WR Braden Pegan (Utah State), WR Kyri Shoels (San Jose State), DL Jamal Wallace (Tennessee), DL Ethan Day (North Texas), CB James Chenault (South Florida), OL Isaiah Kema (Ohio State), DL Jireh Moe (San Jose State)

2026 outlook: First, the good news for new Utah coach Morgan Scalley: He was able to persuade quarterback Devon Dampier to run it back after the junior had 3,325 yards of offense and 34 touchdowns in 2025. Leading rusher Wayshawn Parker also will return. Now, the bad news: Along with losing bookend offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Lomu, who are projected as potential NFL first-round picks, the Utes lost a boatload of assistants and players who followed Whittingham to Michigan. Daley, who had 1.5 sacks in 2025, is a big loss on defense, along with Snowden and Lea'ea. Scalley hired Utah State's Kevin McGiven as offensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Colton Swan was promoted to take charge of the defense.