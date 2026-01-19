2026 CFP National Championship: Top scenes from Miami-Indiana

It's going down: Miami vs. Indiana, and only one will be champion (1:00)

After a long season, the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship is here.

The CFP's final game presents a clash of two teams that have taken different paths to the championship. Indiana, which entering this season was the sport's all-time losingest team at the Division I level, is looking to provide one of the most remarkable turnarounds in history with a remarkable ending. After an 11-2 first season under coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have blown through the college football circuit in his second campaign. They're entering the title game as the No. 1 seed with a 15-0 record and an average margin of victory of 34.5 points across their first two playoff games.

Miami is hoping to bring one of the sport's most storied programs back to the mountaintop. "The U" won five national titles across the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, boasting future NFL stars such as Ray Lewis and Reggie Wayne. In contrast to Indiana's dominance, Hurricanes alum Mario Cristobal has brought his alma mater back to the championship game with a string of clutch performances. Miami was one of the last teams to be selected for the bracket, and in each of its three playoff games has either scored or prevented a game-changing touchdown in the final minute.

Though the Hoosiers are 7.5-point favorites on DraftKings, the Hurricanes will have at least one advantage -- they'll be playing in familiar territory, with the championship taking place at Miami's home venue, Hard Rock Stadium.

With a get-in price of over $3,000, it's clear the demand from both fan bases to witness the title clash is sky-high. Here are all the best sights and sounds from south Florida ahead of the 2026 title game.