Caitlin Clark, Haliburton lead reactions to Indiana's national championship

Curt Cignetti gets drenched with a Gatorade bath and smiles after winning the national championship. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

For the first time, the Indiana Hoosiers are national champions in college football.

Indiana defeated Miami 27-21 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Hoosiers are the first 16-0 team since Yale did it in 1894.

Indiana's national title completes one of the most incredible rises in college football history. Hired after the 2023 season by a program that hadn't had double-digit wins in a season, Curt Cignetti has a 27-2 record and an undefeated national title on his résumé in Bloomington.

Miami had a chance to take the lead, receiving the ball at its 25-yard line with 1:42 remaining. However, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception with 44 seconds left, clinching the Hoosiers' victory.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 168 yards and no touchdowns, but had a memorable 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Indiana a 10-point lead.

For Miami, Beck had 232 passing yards and one touchdown, while running back Mark Fletcher Jr. had 112 rushing yards and two scores.

State pride from local teams and players was plentiful online for the national champions. Here are all the top reactions from around the sports world to the Hoosiers' victory:

Indiana basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton led the congratulations for the Hoosiers after their undefeated season and national title.

What a story @IndianaFootball give coach cig his movie now!! Congrats!!!!!!! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) January 20, 2026

A state has never deserved something more. Congrats @IndianaFootball❤️ — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) January 20, 2026

What a season!!! Congrats 🎉 https://t.co/OFXAjvU8b7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 20, 2026

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) January 20, 2026

FERNANDO MENDOZA IS A NATIONAL CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/MvVEIS9oac — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) January 20, 2026