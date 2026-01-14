Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Jason Semore, who worked on coach Brent Key's first Georgia Tech staff in 2022, has returned as the Yellow Jackets' defensive coordinator.

Semore was linebackers coach at Georgia Tech in 2022 before being named interim special teams coach when Key was named interim coach. Key named Semore to head Georgia Tech's defense on Wednesday.

Key was the Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator in 2025 after previous stints heading the defenses at Marshall, Valdosta State, and Montana.

"He brings a lot of experience and success as a defensive play-caller," said Key in a statement released by the school.

Key said he and Semore's "philosophies and vision for what our defense should look like -- aggressive, causing negative plays and creative turnovers -- are in complete alignment. I can't wait to get to work with him and our defensive staff."

Semore's Southern Miss defense led the nation with 23 interceptions and ranked third in total takeaways.

Semore replaces Blake Gideon, who has accepted a job as the Texas defensive pass game coordinator. Gideon was a defensive assistant for four years at Texas before leading the Georgia Tech defense in 2025.

Semore first coached at Georgia Tech as a defensive analyst in 2019 and 2020 before returning as linebackers coach in 2022.