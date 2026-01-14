Open Extended Reactions

Washington coach Jedd Fisch said quarterback Demond Williams Jr.'s brief decision to leave the program before reversing course was the result of mounting pressures on young players in college football's rapidly changing landscape.

"The decisions that have been made go way beyond football and the pressures players are under right now to make very fast decisions sometimes can lead to setbacks," Fisch said in a press conference Wednesday. "However, when we spoke, the reflection that he had, the pause that we had, it became very clear that the best choice for Demond and for the University of Washington was for him to return and for him to lead our team out through the tunnel the first game of the year."

Williams, a sophomore, announced last week he was leaving Washington before changing his mind two days later.

"It was just, it was a pause," Fisch said. "It wasn't in limbo for weeks or months."

Fisch said Williams has already rejoined team activities and has been working out with teammates. He compared the situation to short absences that occur in professional sports -- which are common during contract discussions - to explain why they will be able to move forward on the same page.

"This is all new territory," Fisch said. "There has never been a time where universities are engaging with agents, paying players directly, and having these conversations so openly on a daily basis."

Fisch also pushed back against speculation that Williams had seriously explored transferring to a specific school, saying discussions never advanced to that point.

"There was no visit, there was no him seeing, talking to another coach," Fisch said. "We didn't get to any of that. We just had a couple of days of some pretty heartfelt conversations."

Washington finished the season 9-4 and Fisch said it has retained 61 players from its roster while signing 25 freshmen. He said the program has taken a measured approach to the transfer portal and views roster continuity as a competitive advantage amid widespread movement across college football.

"A lot of teams lost their quarterback," Fisch said. "Ours didn't do that."

Williams threw for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this year, adding 611 yards and 6 touchdowns rushing.