Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles has announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Styles is the latest Buckeyes star to declare for the draft, joining linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. All five are ranked in the top 20 of ESPN insider Mel Kiper's latest Big Board.

At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Styles is Kiper's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2-ranked draft-eligible linebacker.

"It has been a dream of mine to play in the scarlet and gray since I was a kid," Styles wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday. "I never took for granted the opportunity to put on that jersey every Saturday, and I will cherish the memories in the shoe and every moment we shared forever.

"I'm excited to take this next step and represent my Lord, my family and the Ohio State University as I officially declare for the 2026 NFL draft."

A three-year starter at Ohio State, Styles had 77 tackles, including seven for loss, to go with one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in 14 games in 2025.