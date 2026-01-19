College Football Playoff National Championship: Experts pick Miami-Indiana

Open Extended Reactions

After more than four months and the 12-team College Football Playoff, the season has one game remaining.

On one side is Miami, an underdog in the tournament, looking to win its first national championship since 2001. On the other is Indiana, the top seed, but a team that has never reached these heights and could cap one of the most remarkable stories in the sport's history.

Four ESPN All-Americans will play in the game. The Canes will play in their home stadium and Heisman Trophy QB Fernando Mendoza could cap his season with a title in his hometown.

Who wins? ESPN's panel of 48 experts, analysts and reporters make their picks.