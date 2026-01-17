Miami-Indiana: CFP National Championship runs through Columbus High School

The "Get Up" crew gives its national championship picks, and Josh Pate explains why he is picking Miami to win it. (1:10)

Chris McKeon, the athletic director at Columbus High School (Florida) -- home of the Explorers -- understands the magnitude of having seven people representing the school when Miami and Indiana square off in the CFP National Championship game Monday.

What he didn't anticipate was that those connections would prompt others to assume game tickets would magically appear on his desk.

"Oh man, they're coming from everywhere thinking I have 'em," McKeon said. "I've got no better chance at getting a ticket to that game than anyone else. We're just proud to be so well represented on such a big stage."

The school is 5 miles from the University of Miami and 20 miles from Hard Rock Stadium.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is among the five players who once patrolled the gridiron for the Explorers, in addition to Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and Miami assistant head coach Alex Mirabal.

All five players won a state title at Columbus, including the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and his brother, Hoosiers backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Miami rounds out the quintet of ex-Explorers with defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald, offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez and backup quarterback Vinny Gonzalez.

Further strengthening the Explorers' CFP title game connection, Cristobal and Mendoza's father, Fernando Sr., were teammates at Columbus.

The web of south Florida connections doesn't stop there.

Another Miami-area program is also tied to the CFP title game. Miami quarterback Carson Beck's high school team, the Mandarin Mustangs, defeated Columbus in the 2018 Florida 8A state championship game -- a matchup that included Mario Cristobal's nephew Luis Cristobal Jr. on the field for the Explorers.

One year later, the Explorers reclaimed the title, winning the state championship with Indiana's current quarterback on the roster.

"It's pretty cool to have that many ties to the national title game," Columbus football coach Dave Dunn said. "I coached all five of our players in the game. Coach Cristobal's sons are on our team. I worked with Coach Mirabal at Columbus and Marshall, and I had three of his nephews play for me. It's like a family. It's going to be fun to watch."

Dunn is not just saying that because he managed to score a ticket to the game. He has already committed to walking into Hard Rock Stadium decked out in Columbus gear.

"I was lucky enough through connections to get a ticket, so it'll be a fun experience," Dunn said. "Of course, that just makes more people ask for tickets, but we're having a watch party, so that helps."

Fans will be able to watch the Canes and the Hoosiers on the Explorers' scoreboard at the football field with no concern about a potential late-night finish because Columbus will close for students in observance of the big game.

"They can stay up late and enjoy the game and not have to worry about coming to school the next day," McKeon said. "The president and the principal thought it would be a nice thing to do for everybody because of our involvement."

On the flip side, it's because of Columbus' involvement that McKeon and Dunn can't -- for the life of them -- choose a side.

Dunn likened it to picking a favorite child, while McKeon said relationships alone "won't even let me go down that road of rooting for a particular team."

"Ties are too close, too deep," McKeon said. "The best part is that at the end of the game, whether it's the Canes or the Hoosiers, it'll be the Explorers. This is the one game we here at Columbus can't lose, and that's a game we're all excited about."