Oklahoma QB Mateer, LB Lewis to return for final season

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, a one-time Heisman Trophy favorite who led the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff last year, will return for his final season of eligibility, the team announced on Thursday.

The Sooners also announced that linebacker Kip Lewis, the team's leading tackler last season, would return for his final year of eligibility in 2026.

The announcement came a day after the deadline for players to declare for the NFL draft.

Mateer threw for 2,885 yards,14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He was second on the team with 431 rushing yards and had a team-high eight rushing touchdowns.

Mateer was the Heisman Trophy favorite in mid-September before breaking a bone in his throwing hand that forced him to miss one game and resulted in uneven production upon his return.