Miami-Indiana trending toward most expensive CFB ticket on average

Fans interested in attending the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Miami and Indiana on Monday face a steep price.

As of Thursday morning, the average sold price was $4,320, according to Vivid Seats. That makes it the No. 1-ranked college football game on record -- data goes back to 2009 -- based on average sold price. It would also be the highest average sold price for any event at Hard Rock Stadium in the last five years.

Even though the game is held at the Hurricanes' home stadium, according to Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast, it's projected to be an even split: As of Wednesday morning, Indiana and Miami fans are set to represent 50% each of the crowd.

The Hurricanes are the ninth team to play a national title game in their home state -- teams are 4-4 in the previous eight, according to ESPN Research. Miami is 13-1 at Hard Rock Stadium in its past two seasons.

However, there are local ties for Indiana, too. Five players on the roster are from South Florida: quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Alberto Mendoza, plus defensive backs Amariyun Knighten, D'Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe. Fernando Mendoza is looking to become the first Heisman Award-winning quarterback to take home the national championship since Joe Burrow in 2020. History is on the line for the Hoosiers, which can join Yale in 1894 as the only teams in major college football history to finish 16-0. Indiana would become the biggest long shot since 2000 to win the national championship, as it entered the season with 100-1 odds.

