          Notable records from college football championship history

          Alabama holds the record for most college football national championships, with six. Brett Davis-Imagn Images
          Jan 16, 2026, 06:06 PM

          The first official FBS national championship game happened on Jan. 4, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl to win the 1998 national title.

          Although there were some de facto national championship games when No. 1 played No. 2 in a bowl game, these records are focused solely on the official FBS championship games that began at the start of the BCS era in 1998.

          Because college football always has to be a little complicated, the national championship game has never been played in the calendar year of the season. For example, Indiana and Miami are playing in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game to decide the 2025 FBS national champion.

          In anticipation of the Indiana-Miami title game, take a look at a selection of records from college football championship history below:

          *All of the years noted in these records indicate the year in which the game was played and not the designated college football season.

          School with the most national championship game wins

          Alabama, 6

          School with the most national championship game appearances

          Alabama, 9

          School with the most points scored in a national championship game

          Georgia, 65 (2023)

          School with the largest margin of victory in a national championship game

          Georgia, 58 (65-7 win over TCU in 2023)

          School with the fewest points allowed in a national championship game

          Alabama, 0 (2012)

          Most combined points in a national championship game

          85 (Clemson 45, Alabama 40 in 2016)

          School with the most first downs in a national championship game

          Alabama, 33 (2021)

          School with the most total yards in a national championship game

          LSU, 628 (2020)

          School with the most rushing yards in a national championship game

          Michigan, 303 (2024)

          School with the most passing yards in a national championship game

          Alabama, 464 (2021)

          School with the most sacks in a national championship game

          Florida State, 7 (2000)

          School with the most interceptions in a national championship game

          Alabama, 4 (2010)

          Player with the most passing yards in a national championship game

          Mac Jones, 464 (2021)

          Player with the most passing touchdowns in a national championship game

          Matt Leinart (2005), Joe Burrow (2020) and Mac Jones (2021) all had five

          Longest pass in a national championship game

          81 yards by Oregon, Darren Thomas to Jeff Maehl (2011)

          Player with the most rushing yards in a national championship game

          Ezekiel Elliott, 246 (2015)

          Player with the most rushing touchdowns in a national championship game

          Ezekiel Elliott, 4 (2015)

          Longest rush in a national championship game

          70 yards, Quinshon Judkins (2025)

          Player with the most receptions in a national championship game

          DeVonta Smith, 12 (2021)

          Player with the most receiving yards in a national championship game

          Ja'Marr Chase, 221 (2020)

          Player with the most receiving touchdowns in a national championship game

          Steve Smith (2005) and DeVonta Smith (2021) both had 3

          Player with the most field goals made in a national championship game

          Jeremy Shelley, 5 (2012)

          Player with the most sacks in a national championship game

          Derrick Harvey (2007), Kevin Dodd (2016) and Christian Harris (2022) all had 3.0

          Player with the most interceptions in a national championship game

          Sean Taylor (2003), Javier Arenas (2010) and Javon Bullard (2023) all had 2

          Fastest touchdown to start a national championship game

          16 seconds, Ohio State on Ted Ginn's 93-yard kick return in 2007

