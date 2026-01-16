Notable records from college football championship history

Open Extended Reactions

The first official FBS national championship game happened on Jan. 4, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl to win the 1998 national title.

Although there were some de facto national championship games when No. 1 played No. 2 in a bowl game, these records are focused solely on the official FBS championship games that began at the start of the BCS era in 1998.

Because college football always has to be a little complicated, the national championship game has never been played in the calendar year of the season. For example, Indiana and Miami are playing in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game to decide the 2025 FBS national champion.

In anticipation of the Indiana-Miami title game, take a look at a selection of records from college football championship history below:

*All of the years noted in these records indicate the year in which the game was played and not the designated college football season.

School with the most national championship game wins

Alabama, 6

School with the most national championship game appearances

Alabama, 9

School with the most points scored in a national championship game

Georgia, 65 (2023)

School with the largest margin of victory in a national championship game

Georgia, 58 (65-7 win over TCU in 2023)

School with the fewest points allowed in a national championship game

Alabama, 0 (2012)

Most combined points in a national championship game

85 (Clemson 45, Alabama 40 in 2016)

School with the most first downs in a national championship game

Alabama, 33 (2021)

School with the most total yards in a national championship game

LSU, 628 (2020)

School with the most rushing yards in a national championship game

Michigan, 303 (2024)

School with the most passing yards in a national championship game

Alabama, 464 (2021)

School with the most sacks in a national championship game

Florida State, 7 (2000)

School with the most interceptions in a national championship game

Alabama, 4 (2010)

Player with the most passing yards in a national championship game

Mac Jones, 464 (2021)

Player with the most passing touchdowns in a national championship game

Matt Leinart (2005), Joe Burrow (2020) and Mac Jones (2021) all had five

Longest pass in a national championship game

81 yards by Oregon, Darren Thomas to Jeff Maehl (2011)

Player with the most rushing yards in a national championship game

Ezekiel Elliott, 246 (2015)

Player with the most rushing touchdowns in a national championship game

Ezekiel Elliott, 4 (2015)

Longest rush in a national championship game

70 yards, Quinshon Judkins (2025)

Player with the most receptions in a national championship game

DeVonta Smith, 12 (2021)

Player with the most receiving yards in a national championship game

Ja'Marr Chase, 221 (2020)

Player with the most receiving touchdowns in a national championship game

Steve Smith (2005) and DeVonta Smith (2021) both had 3

Player with the most field goals made in a national championship game

Jeremy Shelley, 5 (2012)

Player with the most sacks in a national championship game

Derrick Harvey (2007), Kevin Dodd (2016) and Christian Harris (2022) all had 3.0

Player with the most interceptions in a national championship game

Sean Taylor (2003), Javier Arenas (2010) and Javon Bullard (2023) all had 2

Fastest touchdown to start a national championship game

16 seconds, Ohio State on Ted Ginn's 93-yard kick return in 2007

