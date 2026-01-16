Duke QB Darian Mensah changes mind, enters transfer portal

Darian Mensah finds Jeremiah Hasley for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and Luke Mergott comes up with the game-sealing interception for Duke. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Duke starting quarterback Darian Mensah is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Mensah submitted his request for transfer paperwork Friday ahead of the midnight deadline for FBS and FCS players to enter the portal.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal," Mensah said in a post on X.

Miami looms as the expected favorite in Mensah's recruitment when he officially becomes available. The Hurricanes have signed transfer quarterbacks in consecutive years with Cam Ward and Carson Beck and have not landed one during the two-week transfer window that opened on Jan. 2.

Mensah had previously decided on Dec. 19 to return to Duke for his redshirt junior season after exploring the possibility of entering the NFL draft. He ranked No. 5 in Mel Kiper Jr.'s quarterback rankings for the 2026 draft prior to his decision.

The quarterback was entering the second year of a two-year deal with Duke that would pay him up to $4 million in 2026. If Mensah does leave Duke, sources told Thamel his contract grants the school his exclusive NIL rights, which could prevent Mensah from earning revenue-sharing money at his next school unless Duke terminates the contract.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from San Luis Obispo, California, transferred from Tulane to Duke after the 2024 season and led the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC championship since 1962 with a 27-20 overtime upset of No. 17 Virginia in the ACC title game.

Mensah earned second-team All-ACC honors after producing a conference-leading 3,973 passing yards on 67% passing with 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions. He's started 27 career games in his time at Tulane and Duke and has two more years of eligibility.

If Mensah does depart the program on the final day of the NCAA transfer window, it will put coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in a difficult position with few proven options still available in the portal.

Backup quarterback Henry Belin IV already entered the portal as a graduate transfer and committed to Missouri State on Thursday.

Duke closed out a 9-5 season with a 42-39 victory over Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.