Mario Cristobal bemoans targeting call on Miami's Xavier Lucas

MIAMI -- Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said the punishment that goes with a targeting call made in the second half needs to be reevaluated.

Miami defensive back Xavier Lucas must sit out the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Indiana on Monday night because he was called for targeting in the fourth quarter of the CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Any player called for targeting is ejected from the game. If the targeting call happens in the second half, the player is ejected and suspended for the first half of his team's next game.

"We feel it was unjustly administered, and now it impacts the last game of the season," Cristobal said Sunday.

Lucas was called for targeting with 8:54 left for a hit on Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee. The players' helmets collided as Lucas went in to make the tackle. The call was confirmed upon review.

The first-half suspension puts Miami in a bit of a precarious situation given the depth concerns the Hurricanes have at cornerback as they go against Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the high-powered Indiana offense.

Damari Brown remains day-to-day with a foot injury; he has not played since Nov. 29. OJ Frederique Jr., who was injured against Ohio State, played only six snaps in the Fiesta Bowl.

Frederique said Saturday at media day that he is 100% healthy, and he is not listed on the Miami availability report.

"I'm full to go," Frederique said. "I'm ready to show my opponent what I can do."

Frederique said he knows that a lot of people are questioning whether the Miami defensive backs can keep up with Indiana given the Lucas suspension but that they are ready for the challenge.

"One thing we talk a lot about in our unit room is that next-man mentality," Frederique said. "Any guy up has to be ready, and I feel like they are going to be ready."