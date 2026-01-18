Ex-Colorado QB Ryan Staub says he's joining Tennessee

Ryan Staub connects with Sincere Brown to extend the Buffaloes' lead vs. the Blue Hens. (0:32)

Tennessee will have a new addition to the quarterback room for 2026.

Former Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub has committed to the Vols, he told ESPN on Sunday, joining a room that's shrouded in uncertainty. He started two games in three years at Colorado and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Staub's commitment comes after a flurry of visits to Cincinnati, Kentucky, Ohio State, Liberty and Tennessee.

He called Tennessee the "coolest place I've ever seen." He said the decision came down to "everything -- facilities, location, the coaches, the city."

Tennessee's starter this past season, Joey Aguilar, is in the midst of a legal fight for his eligibility in 2026 and his status is up in the air. Other quarterbacks include redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and highly touted freshman Faizon Brandon.

Staub is the only likely transfer addition for the Vols in 2026. He started for Colorado this season against Houston in Week 3. He earned that start after playing well in Week 2 against Delaware, when he went 7-for-10 for 157 yards and two passing touchdowns.

In his career, he has thrown for 681 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for an additional TD.