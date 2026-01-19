From the BCS to the CFP: Trends from Miami's last title game appearance

The "Get Up" crew gives its national championship picks, and Josh Pate explains why he is picking Miami to win it. (1:10)

The matchup capped a historic run for Miami, which entered the game riding a 34-game winning streak and carrying one of the most talented college football rosters of all time. While the night ultimately ended in a 31-24 double overtime victory for the Buckeyes, the Hurricanes' presence in that title game marked the final chapter of an era. Just like the game itself, the world around it looked very different.

Here's a look back at what was trending across sports and entertainment the last year Miami played for a national championship.

Hip-hop, R&B and rock shared the spotlight

Hip-hop and R&B dominated the charts in 2003. 50 Cent's "In da Club" topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was one of four singles from his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" to make the year-end list, landing at Nos. 1, 14, 21 and 63. Beyoncé released "Dangerously in Love," launching her solo superstardom, with "Crazy in Love" featuring Jay-Z peaking at No. 4 on the chart.

Chingy's "Right Thurr" and Aaliyah's posthumous hit "Miss You" finished just outside the top five. Rock also made a strong showing, led by 3 Doors Down's "When I'm Gone," Matchbox Twenty's "Unwell" and Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life" featuring Paul McCoy.

OutKast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" album released on Sept. 23, 2003, blurred genre lines and delivered massive hits like "Hey Ya!" and "The Way You Move." Meanwhile Missy Elliott, The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Timbaland and more continued shaping the sound of the era.

The 'Chosen One' arrives to the NBA

LeBron James poses with his jersey after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2004. (Photo by: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA ushered in a new era with the arrival of LeBron James, selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 draft. The league's talent influx was historic: Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all entered the NBA the same year, setting the foundation for the next decade.

On the court, the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Finals behind Tim Duncan, who earned Finals MVP honors while reinforcing his status as the league's quiet cornerstone.

Serena Williams' continued dominance

She defeated sister Venus Williams 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 to win the Australian Open women's singles title, a victory that completed the historic Serena Slam -- holding all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously -- a feat she achieved at the 2003 Australian Open after also winning the 2002 French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Later that year, Serena successfully defended her Wimbledon crown, further solidifying her spot on the sport's biggest stages.

Blockbusters and sequels pack the theaters

"Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" closed out the trilogy with historic acclaim, eventually sweeping the Oscars. "Finding Nemo" dominated the box office and pop culture, while "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" continued one of the decade's most ambitious franchises.

Action sequels also packed theaters, with "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," "Bad Boys II" and "X2: X-Men United" reinforcing Hollywood's sequel-heavy momentum. "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" launched another blockbuster franchise, while "Elf" emerged as an instant holiday classic.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League debut

Manchester United's new No.7 shone after coming on as a substitute, starring in a 4-0 win for Sir Alex Ferguson's men. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

At just 18 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Premier League in 2003. The Sporting CP product joined Manchester United that summer and made his debut on Aug. 16, 2003, as a substitute against Bolton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Ronaldo wore David Beckham's old No. 7 in the 4-0 win. He played less than 30 minutes but quickly flashed the skill and confidence that hinted at what was to come.

Ronaldo's arrival marked the beginning of a career that would soon shape English and world football, elevating him into one of the game's most recognizable global stars.

UConn Huskies were a dynasty in motion

UConn women's basketball maintained its dominance in 2003, finishing the 2002-03 season 37-1 and capturing the program's fourth national championship.

Led by Diana Taurasi, the Huskies completed an undefeated NCAA tournament run and defeated Tennessee in the national title game, reinforcing their status as the sport's standard. The title further cemented Geno Auriemma's program as a dynasty and set the tone for UConn's continued reign throughout the decade and beyond.