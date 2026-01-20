Sources: Indiana's Alberto Mendoza to enter transfer portal

Jordan Rodgers says Fernando Mendoza showed up when it mattered most, leading Indiana to victory in the CFP National Championship game. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, is moving on from the College Football Playoff national champions with three more years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound redshirt freshman from Miami threw for 286 yards on 75% passing, rushed for 190 yards and scored six total touchdowns with one interception in nine appearances this season.

Mendoza's departure at the end of the season was expected after the Hoosiers signed TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, ESPN's No. 6 ranked transfer quarterback, earlier this month.

Hoover was a 31-game starter for the Horned Frogs who has passed for more than 9,600 yards in his career.

The younger Mendoza should have an opportunity to start elsewhere in 2026, with ACC programs Georgia Tech, Duke and Stanford still searching for quarterbacks after the transfer portal closed for most FBS and FCS transfers on Jan. 16.

Indiana and Miami players have a Jan. 24 deadline to enter their names in the transfer portal now that their season has concluded with the Hoosiers' 27-21 victory in the CFP title game Monday.

Alberto Mendoza did not appear in the season finale but did play 102 snaps on the year primarily in blowout wins during the Hoosiers' 16-0 run, including nine snaps in the 38-3 victory over Alabama in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.