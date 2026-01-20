Alberto Mendoza leaves Indiana to sign with Georgia Tech

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza announced Tuesday that he has signed with Georgia Tech.

Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, entered the NCAA transfer portal one day after the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff championship victory over Miami and immediately visited and signed with the Yellow Jackets.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound redshirt freshman threw for 286 yards on 75% passing, rushed for 190 yards and scored six total touchdowns with one interception in nine appearances this season. He'll have three more years of eligibility at Georgia Tech.

Mendoza joins a Yellow Jackets program that must replace senior Haynes King, a 36-game starter and first-team All-ACC performer who accounted for 10,181 total yards and 91 touchdowns over his three seasons in Atlanta.

The younger Mendoza's departure from Indiana at the end of the season was expected after the Hoosiers signed TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, ESPN's No. 6-ranked transfer quarterback, earlier this month.

Georgia Tech was still in the market for a starter after King's top backup, Aaron Philo, opted to transfer to Florida. Mendoza will compete with redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles, redshirt freshman Grady Adamson and incoming freshman Cole Bergeron this offseason.

Indiana and Miami players have a Jan. 24 deadline to enter their names in the transfer portal now that their season has concluded with the Hoosiers' 27-21 victory in the CFP title game Monday.

Alberto Mendoza did not appear in the season finale but did play 102 snaps on the year primarily in blowout wins during the Hoosiers' 16-0 run, including nine snaps in the 38-3 victory over Alabama in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.