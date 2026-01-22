Final college football defensive stop rate: Texas Tech No. 1

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana is the undefeated and undisputed College Football Playoff national champion. But the Hoosiers came up just short in their bid to finish No. 1 in stop rate.

Your stop rate champs for 2025: the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

What is stop rate? It's a basic measurement of success: the percentage of a defense's drives that end in a punt, turnover or a turnover on downs. Defensive coordinators have the same goal regardless of their scheme, opponent or conference: prevent points and get off the field. Stop rate is a simple metric but can offer a good reflection of a defense's effectiveness on a per-drive basis in today's faster-tempo game.

Stop rate is not an advanced stat and is no substitute for Bill Connelly's SP+, FPI or other more comprehensive metrics. It's merely a different method for evaluating success on defense against FBS opponents. Here are the final stop rate standings for the 2025 season.

Final stop rate standings Here's Max Olson's defensive metric on how good each team was at stopping an opponent from scoring on each drive during the 2025 season. Team Games Stop Rate Pts/Drive 1. Texas Tech 13 83.5% 0.92 2. Toledo 12 79.6% 1.22 3. Indiana 15 78.3% 1.11 4. San Diego State 12 78.2% 1.30 5. Ohio State 13 78% 1.04 6. Old Dominion 12 75.8% 1.48 7. Fresno State 12 74.5% 1.47 8. Oklahoma 12 73.9% 1.28 9. Miami 15 73.9% 1.41 10. James Madison 13 73% 1.49 11. Oregon 14 72.4% 1.63 12. Western Michigan 13 72.2% 1.58 13. Virginia 13 71.6% 1.65 14. Utah 12 71.3% 1.74 15. LSU 12 71.2% 1.72 16. Notre Dame 12 70.9% 1.53 17. Louisville 12 70.4% 1.64 18. Texas 13 70.3% 1.69 19. Iowa 12 70.3% 1.51 20. Washington State 12 70.2% 1.81 21. East Carolina 12 69.7% 1.67 22. SMU 12 69.4% 1.71 23. Wyoming 11 69.4% 1.80 24. Arizona 12 69.1% 1.73 25. Georgia 13 68.9% 1.76 26. Texas A&M 12 68.3% 1.77 27. Buffalo 11 68.1% 1.86 28. Louisiana Tech 12 68% 1.84 29. Missouri 12 68% 1.77 30. Alabama 14 66.7% 1.90 30. Ohio 12 66.7% 1.91 32. Pittsburgh 12 66.4% 2.05 32. South Florida 12 66.4% 1.95 34. Memphis 12 66.4% 2.10 35. Iowa State 11 66.1% 1.93 36. Kennesaw State 13 66% 2.12 37. Clemson 12 65.9% 1.81 38. New Mexico 12 65.6% 1.98 39. Boise State 13 65.6% 2.09 40. Northwestern 12 65.5% 2.11 41. Southern Miss 12 65.1% 2.21 42. South Carolina 11 65% 1.86 43. Arizona State 12 65% 2.09 44. Washington 12 65% 1.94 45. Michigan 13 65% 1.93 46. Wake Forest 12 64.8% 1.85 47. BYU 13 64.7% 1.93 47. Houston 12 64.7% 1.99 49. Troy 13 64.7% 1.97 50. Auburn 11 64.7% 1.87 51. Miami (Ohio) 13 64.3% 2.03 52. Ole Miss 14 64.3% 2.01 53. Wisconsin 12 64% 2.07 54. Jacksonville State 13 63.8% 2.19 55. Central Michigan 12 63.6% 2.20 55. USC 13 63.6% 2.22 57. Bowling Green 11 63.5% 2.07 58. TCU 12 63.4% 2.07 59. Western Kentucky 12 63.3% 1.79 60. Hawaii 12 63.1% 2.12 61. New Mexico State 11 63% 2.27 62. Tulane 14 62.7% 2.19 63. UTSA 12 62.7% 2.19 64. Penn State 12 62.6% 2.12 65. Maryland 11 62.5% 2.24 66. Kansas State 11 62.4% 2.15 67. Florida State 11 62.1% 2.25 68. Arkansas State 12 61.8% 2.31 69. Akron 11 60.9% 2.29 70. North Texas 13 60.8% 2.36 71. Northern Illinois 11 60.5% 2.27 72. Florida 11 60.3% 2.31 72. Kentucky 11 60.3% 2.35 72. UCF 11 60.3% 2.17 75. North Carolina 11 60% 2.43 76. Florida International 12 59.9% 2.40 77. UNLV 13 59.9% 2.39 78. Minnesota 12 59.8% 2.26 79. Missouri State 12 59.4% 2.49 80. California 12 59.4% 2.37 81. Army 12 59.2% 2.36 82. Ball State 11 59.2% 2.58 83. Michigan State 11 58.9% 2.54 84. UConn 12 58.5% 2.50 84. UTEP 11 58.5% 2.26 86. Mississippi State 12 58.5% 2.46 87. Illinois 12 58.1% 2.48 88. Middle Tennessee 11 58% 2.57 89. Utah State 12 58% 2.38 90. Nevada 11 58% 2.39 91. Nebraska 12 57.9% 2.53 92. Georgia Tech 12 57.7% 2.49 93. Oregon State 11 57.5% 2.46 94. Liberty 11 57.4% 2.55 95. Vanderbilt 12 57.3% 2.37 96. Marshall 11 57.1% 2.54 97. Tennessee 12 57% 2.48 98. Tulsa 11 57% 2.60 99. Texas State 12 56.7% 2.65 100. Louisiana 12 56.7% 2.54 101. Kansas 11 56.5% 2.59 102. Eastern Michigan 11 55.9% 2.71 103. Coastal Carolina 12 55.7% 2.54 104. Stanford 12 55.6% 2.47 104. West Virginia 11 55.6% 2.67 106. App State 12 55.5% 2.56 107. Colorado 12 55.3% 2.57 108. Cincinnati 12 55% 2.66 109. South Alabama 11 54.7% 2.76 110. Navy 12 54.6% 2.67 111. NC State 12 54.6% 2.52 112. Delaware 12 54% 2.66 113. San Jose State 11 54% 2.63 114. Kent State 11 53.8% 2.81 115. Duke 13 53.6% 2.77 116. Charlotte 11 53.4% 2.89 117. Rice 12 52.9% 2.85 117. Colorado State 11 52.9% 2.97 119. Temple 11 52.9% 2.88 120. Syracuse 11 52.4% 2.85 121. Baylor 11 51.6% 2.94 122. Oklahoma State 11 51.2% 2.91 123. Georgia Southern 12 51.1% 2.98 124. UL Monroe 11 50.8% 2.87 125. Sam Houston 12 49.3% 3.00 126. Virginia Tech 11 48.7% 3.03 127. Purdue 11 48.2% 3.08 128. Florida Atlantic 11 48.1% 3.20 129. Boston College 11 48% 3.06 130. UCLA 12 47.7% 3.34 131. Rutgers 11 46.7% 3.35 132. UMass 11 46.7% 3.46 133. Arkansas 11 44.8% 3.18 134. Georgia State 11 44.8% 3.35 135. UAB 11 42.3% 3.63 136. Air Force 11 42.3% 3.38

Texas Tech finished with a stop rate of 83.5% over its 13 games against FBS opponents this season. That's the highest stop rate percentage by any FBS defense over the past decade and the best since 2012 Alabama achieved a stop rate of 84.2%.

The Red Raiders got stops on 142 drives this season, by far the most in FBS, and still had the second-best scoring margin in the sport (plus-327 points) despite a 23-0 shutout loss to Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl. They led the country in yards per play allowed (3.94), takeaways (32), pressures (16.6 per game) and run defense (68.1 yards per game).

All of this sounded practically impossible a decade ago, back when the Red Raiders paired Patrick Mahomes and the No. 1 passing offense in the sport in 2016 with a defense that gave up 43.5 points per game with a 46.5% stop rate.

But coach Joey McGuire found the right man for the job in hiring Shiel Wood away from Houston to be his defensive coordinator. They teamed up with general manager James Blanchard to assemble an incredible class of players from the transfer portal with nine newcomers who started six or more games, powered by a more than $7 million defensive line.

Texas Tech had the most improved stop rate in FBS under Wood's leadership after finishing No. 94 in last year's standings. Tech produced two consensus All-Americans in linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and pass rusher David Bailey and, thanks in large part to the defense, won the school's first Big 12 championship.

Now the Red Raiders are looking to run it back with All-Big 12 performers Ben Roberts and Brice Pollock returning and three of the top defensive linemen in the portal on the way -- Mateen Ibirogba of Wake Forest, Trey White of San Diego State and Adam Trick of Miami (Ohio).

A few more takeaways about these end-of-season stop rate standings:

The top 25 defenses in stop rate went a combined 251-86 (.745) this season with four winning conference championships. Seven of the top 12 teams in the final stop rate standings earned College Football Playoff bids.

National champion Indiana ranked No. 3 in this year's standings with a stop rate of 78.3% over its 15 games against FBS opponents. The Hoosiers maintained that elite performance against its toughest competition with stops on 31 of 40 drives in the postseason.

Toledo finished in the No. 2 spot in these standings with a stop rate of 79.6%, the best percentage by any Group of 5 defense over the past decade.

Miami achieved a No. 9 finish in the stop rate standings at 73.9% after getting six stops in the national title game. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman did an impressive job with this group in his first year in the program, bringing the best out of a unit that ranked No. 62 in stop rate a year ago.

Two defensive coordinators who achieved top-five stop rates this season made moves this offseason. Toledo's Vince Kehres is the new defensive coordinator at Syracuse, and Nebraska hired San Diego State's Rob Aurich after the Aztecs impressed this season with the No. 4 stop rate in FBS at 78.2% on their run to the Mountain West title game.

Along with Texas Tech, the most improved defenses in stop rate this season were San Diego State (No. 99 to No. 4), New Mexico (No. 128 to No. 38), Southern Miss (No. 129 to No. 41), Western Michigan (No. 109 to No. 12) and Virginia (No. 101 to No. 13).

Which defenses experienced the biggest declines in stop rate? Sam Houston (No. 8 to No. 125), Virginia Tech (No. 22 to No. 126), Tennessee (No. 3 to No. 97), Arkansas (No. 61 to No. 133) and Air Force (No. 87 to No. 136). The Vols have already addressed their slide by bringing in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State, and Virginia Tech is bringing back fired head coach Brent Pry as the DC under James Franklin.

Texas moved on from defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski after a No. 18 finish in this year's stop rate standings. The Longhorns brought in Will Muschamp in their efforts to get things fixed and compete for a national championship in 2026. They finished No. 2 in stop rate under Kwiatkowski in 2024.

Here's an outlier you don't see too often: Duke won the ACC title despite finishing with the No. 115 stop rate defense at 53.6%. Vanderbilt was another program that won big despite a rough year in this metric, achieving a No. 15 finish in the AP poll despite a No. 95 ranked stop rate defense.

The No. 1 conference in terms of average stop rate was the SEC at 64%, finishing ahead of the Big Ten (63.1%), MAC (63.1%), Big 12 (62.8%), Mountain West (62.4%), ACC (61.4%), Conference USA (60.2%), Sun Belt (59.3%) and American Conference (58.3%). Oklahoma led the way for the SEC at No. 8 nationally with six more SEC defenses finishing among the top 30 in the final standings.

Note: All data is courtesy of ESPN Research. Games against FCS opponents and end-of-half drives in which the opponent took a knee or ran out the clock were filtered out.