Sources: Big 12 football title game moving to Friday night

The Big 12 Conference football championship game is moving to Friday night.

Sources told ESPN the league's title game will be played on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, a change from its recent home on Saturday at noon. The game will remain on ABC, and the venue will remain AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The news of the title game switching days comes as the conference is set to announce its football schedule for 2026 on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPNU.

Among the games set to be announced is Arizona State at Texas Tech in Week 7, sources told ESPN, a rematch of one of the Big 12's best games from 2025. There will not be a regular-season rematch between Texas Tech and BYU, the conference's two best teams from 2025.

Tech defeated BYU twice in 2025, winning 29-7 in Lubbock in the regular season and 34-7 in the Big 12 title game.