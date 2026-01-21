Battle of the snubbed: Big 12 slate features Notre Dame-BYU tilt

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Big 12 Conference football schedule released Wednesday includes all 16 programs playing nine conference games and 13 non-conference games against Power Four opponents and Notre Dame.

BYU will host Notre Dame in Week 7. Both teams barely missed reaching the College Football Playoff this past season.

There will be two games in Europe. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will feature Big 12 member TCU against North Carolina Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland. The Union Jack Classic will match Big 12 members Arizona State and Kansas on Sept. 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Among the top non-conference games in Week 3, Kansas will host former Big 12 member Missouri, Oklahoma State will host Oregon and Utah will host Arkansas.

Annual Big 12 rivalry games are scheduled to begin in Week 7, when Kansas State hosts Kansas, Baylor hosts TCU and BYU will visit Utah. Arizona will host Arizona State during Thanksgiving week.

Defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech will play Abilene Christian, Oregon State and Sam Houston State in non-conference play.

The 2026 Big 12 Football Championship Game will be played Friday, Dec. 4, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.