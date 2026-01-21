USC targeting Gary Patterson to lead defense, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

USC is targeting former TCU coach Gary Patterson to be the school's next defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

Patterson would replace D'Anton Lynn, who left the Trojans earlier this month to take on the same role at Penn State, his alma mater.

The defensive-minded Patterson is the winningest coach in TCU history, having gone 181-79 in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. He was let go by the school during the 2021 season.

Since that exit, Patterson spent brief stints at Texas as a special assistant to coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022, and then as a consultant at Baylor for part of 2024.

Coach Lincoln Riley and USC went 9-4 this past season, losing to Patterson's former team, TCU, in the Valero Alamo Bowl last month.

Lynn guided the Trojans defense for two seasons.