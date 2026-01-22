Google and Chipotle lean into Curt Cignetti's championship moment

Josh Pate joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the potential ripple effects Indiana's College Football Playoff championship win could have on the sport. (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

On Dec. 20, 2023, approximately 15 minutes into his first national signing day news conference as Indiana's coach, Curt Cignetti gave an eight-word answer, soon to be heard around the world, about how he intended to sell his vision and culture to recruits.

"Yeah, it's pretty simple. I win. Google me."

Now, if anyone wants to check Cignetti's claim, Google has updated its webpage to confirm his answer. If you type "Curt Cignetti" into the search bar, you'll receive a number of article hits -- all below a short message at the top of the page:

"Yup, he won."

Google's update is just one part of a busy week of off-field content for Cignetti following his remarkable national championship win Monday. The coach's Chipotle order was added to the restaurant's app as "Coach Cignetti's 'I Win' Bowl."

In the buildup to the national title game, a unique tidbit about Cignetti was revealed: He eats the same Chipotle burrito bowl (rice, beans and chicken, no other toppings, side of guacamole) nearly every day. The Wall Street Journal reported that the staffer tasked with picking up Cignetti's orders, Indiana assistant director of football operations Jake McDonald, had at one point amassed approximately 64,000 Chipotle rewards points -- or $6,400 worth of burrito bowls.

Now, if fans want to enjoy the lunch of a (reigning) champion, all they need to do is open the app.