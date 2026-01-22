Sources: Ex-Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II heading to Miami

Open Extended Reactions

Former Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II is committing to Miami, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Wilson, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2025, is the No. 9 player in ESPN's latest transfer portal rankings. The 6-foot, 223-pound defender will join the national runner-up Hurricanes after finishing third in the SEC with nine sacks in his lone season with the Tigers this past fall.

Wilson, ESPN's No. 35 overall recruit in the 2023 class, played two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Missouri for his junior campaign. A positionally versatile edge rusher, Wilson played the majority of his snaps at defensive end in 2025, finishing with 23 total tackles and 40 pressures (tied for 24th nationally among FBS defenders, per ESPN Research).

Wilson will be part of a new-look Miami defensive line in 2026 with pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor -- the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive end prospects in Mel Kiper's 2026 NFL draft rankings -- among the prominent departures from a unit that powered the program to this month's national title game. Alongside Wilson, rising upperclassmen Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount are expected to carve more significant roles on Miami's defense line in 2026.

Georgia filed a lawsuit against Wilson late last year seeking to obtain $390,000 in damages related to a clause in his previous contract with the program. Per ESPN's Dan Murphy, Wilson collected $30,000 of a $500,00 deal prior to leaving the Bulldogs after the 2024 season.

In a countersuit filed in December, Wilson and his attorneys claimed Georgia had "weaponized" a liquidated damages clause in his contract in an attempt to illegally punish him for his decision to enter the transfer portal. Wilson will arrive at Miami with one season of remaining eligibility.