Miami's Francis Mauigoa, top OT prospect, entering NFL draft

Open Extended Reactions

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa on Thursday officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft, where he is expected to be among the first players selected.

Mauigoa is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. in this year's draft. In his latest mock draft, Kiper has Mauigoa being picked at No. 3 by the Arizona Cardinals.

Mauigoa made his announcement in a post to Instagram.

The Associated Press All-America first-team right tackle allowed no sacks and just one quarterback hit in four playoff games, according to PFF, as the Hurricanes reached the College Football Playoff National Championship game, where they fell to Indiana.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound junior also was named first-team All-ACC this season and won the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference's top offensive lineman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.