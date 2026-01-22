D'Angelo Ponds plans to leave Indiana, declare for NFL draft

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, a second-team AP All-American who starred during the team's national championship run, said Thursday he plans to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Asked about his NFL plans at a fan event held at Raising Cane's in Bloomington, Indiana, Ponds said that while he had not made an official announcement, "the plan" is to enter the draft. On Wednesday, the Senior Bowl announced that Ponds had accepted an invitation to play in the draft showcase game Jan. 31.

This past season, Ponds led Indiana with 10 pass breakups and had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against Oregon in Indiana's Peach Bowl victory in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He also had a forced fumble, a blocked kick and 61 tackles this season.

A transfer from James Madison, Ponds twice earned first-team All-Big Ten honors at Indiana and was named defensive MVP of both the Rose and Peach bowls. He had three pass breakups in Monday's national championship game win against Miami.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. lists Ponds as his No. 5 eligible cornerback for April's NFL draft.