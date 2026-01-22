Mississippi State signs QB Jaden Rashada from transfer portal

Open Extended Reactions

Oft-traveled quarterback Jaden Rashada is again back in the SEC after signing with Mississippi State out of the transfer portal, the university announced Thursday.

Rashada, 22, entered the portal after playing sparingly for Sacramento State last season, throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-42 passing over six games. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rashada initially agreed to play at Miami after coming out of high school, but he signed a letter of intent to play at Florida. He didn't play for the Gators and later sued former coach Billy Napier and the program's top booster over a failed NIL deal worth nearly $14 million.

He played his freshman season at Arizona State in 2023, starting three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He then transferred to Georgia, where he did not appear in any games, and then again transferred to Sacramento State.