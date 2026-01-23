Arch Manning has 'minor' foot surgery, should return for spring

Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas quarterback Arch Manning had foot surgery this week and will be limited in offseason workouts, the school announced Friday. He is expected to return for spring practice.

Texas officials called the procedure "minor" and said it was a "preventative measure to address a previous injury." The school provided no other details.

Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 10 touchdowns last season, his first as the Longhorns' full-time starter.

Texas was the preseason No. 1 and finished ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll. The Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff and went 10-3 with a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Michigan that included Manning's 60-yard game-clinching touchdown run.