OT Jordan Seaton transferring to LSU, leaving Colorado, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

LSU received a commitment from Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Seaton, the top offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings, picked LSU over Miami, Oregon and Mississippi State. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility with the Tigers but is expected to be a first-round prospect for the 2027 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound sophomore was one of the highest-rated signees in Colorado program history as a five-star recruit in the 2024 class. Seaton started 22 games at left tackle over his two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Seaton was the top uncommitted player still available in ESPN's transfer rankings. He joins ESPN's No. 1-ranked transfer portal class.

His decision means new coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers have signed three of ESPN's top six transfers, with Seaton joining quarterback Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) and pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss) in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and his staff have brought in 41 new players via the portal in January and have dramatically overhauled their offense, with three new incoming quarterbacks, four new running backs, nine wide receivers and eight offensive linemen.

Seaton, the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 out of IMG Academy in Florida, started right away as a true freshman at Colorado. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches in 2025 after surrendering zero sacks in pass protection over nine games, according to ESPN Research.