Oregon lands commit from Sam Ngata, son of former NFL All-Pro

Oregon secured commitment from a legacy recruit on Saturday with a pledge from 2027 outside linebacker Sam Ngata, the son of former Ducks All-American and NFL All-Pro Haloti Ngata.

Ngata, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound defender from Salt Lake City, announced his commitment to Oregon in the midst of a Junior Day Weekend visit with the program. His pledge to the Ducks comes amid heavy interest from BYU, Cal, Michigan and Utah, among others.

Ngata's father emerged as a dominant interior defensive lineman in three seasons at Oregon from 2003-2005, totaling 151 career tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks over that span.

A consensus All-American in 2005, the elder Ngata was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. He went on to become a five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl XLVII champion across 13 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

The younger Ngata was credited with 66 total tackles in his junior season this past fall. His commitment comes days after a visit from Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti at Utah's Olympus High School earlier this week.

Ngata now joins four-star defensive end Cameron Pritchett (No. 236 in the ESPN Junior 300) as the second member of the Ducks' 2027 class under coach Dan Lanning. Oregon signed ESPN's No. 2 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, headlined by the additions of five-star prospects Kendre Harrison (No. 14 overall), Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 15) and Jett Washington (No. 21).