          Big Ten schedule release for 2026 college football season

          Oregon QB Dante Moore will return to the Ducks next season after passing for 3,565 yards last season. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJan 28, 2026, 12:00 AM

          The Big Ten announced its 2026 college football schedule for each of its 18 members Wednesday.

          One big change to this upcoming season's schedule is that each Big Ten team -- except for USC which will have two -- will only have one bye week, compared to the past couple of seasons where teams received two. We'll also see new head coaches at Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and UCLA in 2026. New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald will be hosting his former team, the Northwestern Wildcats, in Week 7 in a must-see matchup.

          While Oregon was able to escape Indiana in its schedule this season, the Ducks will have to travel to Columbus in a massive conference game against the Buckeyes. And the Indiana Hoosiers, the 2025-26 national champions who are coming off a historic 2025 season, will host Ohio State in a Big Ten title game rematch in Week 7.

          Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2026:

          Illinois Fighting Illini

          Sept. 5: vs. UAB

          Sept. 12: vs. Duke

          Sept. 19: vs. SIU

          Sept. 26: at Ohio State

          Oct. 3: vs. Purdue

          Oct. 10: at Michigan State

          Oct. 24: vs. Oregon

          Oct. 31: at Maryland

          Nov. 7: vs. Nebraska

          Nov. 14: at UCLA

          Nov. 21: vs. Iowa

          Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern

          Indiana Hoosiers

          Sept. 5: vs. North Texas

          Sept. 12: vs. Howard

          Sept. 19: vs. Western Kentucky

          Sept. 26: vs. Northwestern

          Oct. 3: at Rutgers

          Oct. 10: at Nebraska

          Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 24: at Michigan

          Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota

          Nov. 14: vs. USC

          Nov. 21: at Washington

          Nov. 28: vs. Purdue

          Iowa Hawkeyes

          Sept. 5: vs. Northern Illinois

          Sept. 12: vs. Iowa State

          Sept. 29: vs. Northern Iowa

          Sept. 26: at Michigan

          Oct. 3: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 10: at Washington

          Oct. 24: at Minnesota

          Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin

          Nov. 7: at Northwestern

          Nov. 14: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 21: at Illinois

          Nov. 27: vs. Nebraska

          Maryland Terrapins

          Sept. 5: vs. Howard

          Sept. 12: at UConn

          Sept. 19: vs. Virginia Tech

          Sept. 26: vs. UCLA

          Oct. 3: at Nebraska

          Oct. 10: at Ohio State

          Oct. 17: vs. Rutgers

          Oct. 31: vs. Illinois

          Nov. 7: at Purdue

          Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin

          Nov. 21: at USC

          Nov. 28: vs. Penn State

          Michigan Wolverines

          Sept. 5: vs. Western Michigan

          Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma

          Sept. 19: vs. UTEP

          Sept. 26: vs. Iowa

          Oct. 3: at Minnesota

          Oct. 17: vs. Penn State

          Oct. 24: vs. Indiana

          Oct. 31: at Rutgers

          Nov. 7: vs. Michigan State

          Nov. 14: at Oregon

          Nov. 21: vs. UCLA

          Nov. 28: at Ohio State

          Michigan State Spartans

          Sept. 5: vs. Toledo

          Sept. 12: vs. Eastern Michigan

          Sept. 19: at Notre Dame

          Sept. 26: vs. Nebraska

          Oct. 3: at Wisconsin

          Oct. 10: vs. Illinois

          Oct. 17: vs. Northwestern

          Oct. 24: at UCLA

          Nov. 7: at Michigan

          Nov. 14: vs. Washington

          Nov. 21: vs. Oregon

          Nov. 28: at Rutgers

          Minnesota Golden Gophers

          Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Illinois

          Sept. 12: vs. Mississippi State

          Sept. 19: vs. Akron

          Sept. 26: at Washington

          Oct. 3: vs. Michigan

          Oct. 10: at Purdue

          Oct. 24: vs. Iowa

          Oct. 31: at Indiana

          Nov. 7: vs. UCLA

          Nov. 14: at Penn State

          Nov. 21: vs. Northwestern

          Nov. 28: at Wisconsin

          Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Sept. 5: vs. Ohio

          Sept. 12: vs. Bowling Green

          Sept. 19: vs. North Dakota

          Sept. 26: at Michigan State

          Oct. 3: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 10: vs. Indiana

          Oct. 17: at Oregon

          Oct. 31: vs. Washington

          Nov. 7: at Illinois

          Nov. 14: at Rutgers

          Nov. 21: vs. Ohio State

          Nov. 27: at Iowa

          Northwestern Wildcats

          Sept. 5: vs. South Dakota State

          Sept. 19: vs. Colorado

          Sept. 26: at Indiana

          Oct. 3: vs. Penn State

          Oct. 10: vs. Ball State

          Oct. 17: at Michigan State

          Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers

          Oct. 31: at Oregon

          Nov. 7: vs. Iowa

          Nov. 14: at Ohio State

          Nov. 21: at Minnesota

          Nov. 28: vs. Illinois

          Ohio State Buckeyes

          Sept. 5: vs. Ball State

          Sept. 12: at Texas

          Sept. 19: vs. Kent State

          Sept. 26: vs. Illinois

          Oct. 3: at Iowa

          Oct. 10: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 17: at Indiana

          Oct. 31: at USC

          Nov. 7: vs. Oregon

          Nov. 14: vs. Northwestern

          Nov. 21: at Nebraska

          Nov. 28: vs. Michigan

          Oregon Ducks

          Sept. 5: vs. Boise State

          Sept. 12: at Oklahoma State

          Sept. 19: vs. Portland State

          Sept. 26: at USC

          Oct. 10: vs. UCLA

          Oct. 17: vs. Nebraska

          Oct. 24: at Illinois

          Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern

          Nov. 7: at Ohio State

          Nov. 14: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 21: at Michigan State

          Nov. 28: vs. Washington

          Penn State Nittany Lions

          Sept. 5: vs. Marshall

          Sept. 12: at Temple

          Sept. 19: vs. Buffalo

          Sept. 26: vs. Wisconsin

          Oct. 3: at Northwestern

          Oct. 10: vs. USC

          Oct. 17: at Michigan

          Oct. 31: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 7: at Washington

          Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota

          Nov. 21: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 28: at Maryland

          Purdue Boilermakers

          Sept. 5: vs. Indiana State

          Sept. 12: vs. Wake Forest

          Sept. 19: at UCLA

          Sept. 26: vs. Notre Dame

          Oct. 3: at Illinois

          Oct. 10: vs. Minnesota

          Oct. 17: vs. Washington

          Oct. 31: at Penn State

          Nov. 7: vs. Maryland

          Nov. 14: at Iowa

          Nov. 21: vs. Wisconsin

          Nov. 28: at Indiana

          Rutgers Scarlet Knights

          Sept. 3: vs. UMass

          Sept. 11: at Boston College

          Sept. 19: vs. USC

          Sept. 26: vs. Howard

          Oct. 3: vs. Indiana

          Oct. 17: at Maryland

          Oct. 24: at Northwestern

          Oct. 31: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 7: at Wisconsin

          Nov. 14: vs. Nebraska

          Nov. 21: at Penn State

          Nov. 28: vs. Michigan State

          UCLA Bruins

          Sept. 5: at Cal

          Sept. 12: vs. San Diego State

          Sept. 19: vs. Purdue

          Sept. 26: at Maryland

          Oct. 10: at Oregon

          Oct. 17: vs. Wisconsin

          Oct. 24: vs. Michigan State

          Oct. 31: vs. Nevada

          Nov. 7: at Minnesota

          Nov. 14: vs. Illinois

          Nov. 21: at Michigan

          Nov. 28: vs. USC

          USC Trojans

          Sept. 5: vs. Fresno State

          Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana

          Sept. 19: at Rutgers

          Sept. 26: vs. Oregon

          Oct. 3: vs. Washington

          Oct. 10: at Penn State

          Oct. 24: at Wisconsin

          Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State

          Nov. 14: at Indiana

          Nov. 21: vs. Maryland

          Nov. 28: at UCLA

          Washington Huskies

          Sept. 5: vs. Washington State

          Sept. 12: vs. Utah State

          Sept. 19: vs. Eastern Washington

          Sept. 26: vs. Minnesota

          Oct. 3: at USC

          Oct. 10: vs. Iowa

          Oct. 17: at Purdue

          Oct. 31: at Nebraska

          Nov. 7: vs. Penn State

          Nov. 14: at Michigan State

          Nov. 21: vs. Indiana

          Nov. 28: at Oregon

          Wisconsin Badgers

          Sept. 6: vs. Notre Dame*

          Sept. 12: vs. Western Illinois

          Sept. 19: vs. Eastern Michigan

          Sept. 26: at Penn State

          Oct. 3: vs. Michigan State

          Oct. 17: at UCLA

          Oct. 24: vs. USC

          Oct. 31: at Iowa

          Nov. 7: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 14: at Maryland

          Nov. 21: at Purdue

          Nov. 28: vs. Minnesota

          *Played at a neutral site