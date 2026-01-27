Indiana set for back-to-back with Ohio State, Michigan in '26

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana, the reigning national champions, will face off against Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks next season.

The Buckeyes will travel to Indiana on Oct. 17 in a rematch of the Big Ten championship game. The Hoosiers will head to Ann Arbor the following Saturday for a clash against the Wolverines.

Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan have won the last three national titles.

The Big Ten released its 2026 conference schedule on Tuesday evening.

After a bye the first Saturday in November, the Hoosiers finish their Big Ten slate with USC (Nov. 14), at Washington (Nov. 21) and rival Purdue (Nov. 28).

Ohio State's bye week comes on Oct. 24, in between road tilts against Indiana and USC on Halloween. The Buckeyes also travel to Iowa (Oct. 3) and Nebraska (Nov. 21) before their annual showdown against Michigan at the Horseshoe on Nov. 28. Ohio State's rugged road schedule includes a non-conference trip to Texas on Sept. 12.

Oregon, coming off two straight appearances in the playoff its first two years in the Big Ten, will be tested in November, as well. The Ducks visit Ohio State on Nov. 7, then take on Michigan at home Nov. 14. Oregon also travels to USC on Sept. 26 and finishes the regular season Nov. 28 against Washington.

Michigan is off on Oct. 10. After that, the Wolverines and new coach Kyle Whittingham get Penn State and first-year Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell (Oct. 17) and Indiana at the Big House in consecutive weeks.

Campbell's Big Ten tenure will kick off on Sept. 26 against Wisconsin in State College. After a trip to Northwestern, Penn State faces USC (Oct. 10). The Nittany Lions are off Oct. 24.

The Big Ten championship game will be Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium again in Indianapolis.