Fiesta Bowl to host women's flag football tournament April 18-19

The Fiesta Bowl will host an eight-team women's collegiate flag football tournament in April, the Fiesta Sports Foundation announced Thursday, marking a first-of-its-kind event for the sport, which has seen rapid growth with more than 40 NCAA schools now offering the sport.

The tournament, sponsored by Oakley and dubbed the Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic, will run April 18-19 and feature women's flag football teams from Alabama State, Arizona State, Charlotte, Florida, Georgia, Grand Canyon, UCF and USC.

"From youth and high school programs to now the collegiate level, we are committed to helping flag football grow in a meaningful and sustainable way," Fiesta Sports Foundation executive director Erik Moses said in a statement. "This tournament is about building a tradition, creating opportunity and providing these athletes an elite experience."

The tournament will be a two-day, 7-on-7 showcase, hosted on Arizona State's campus, with three-game pool play April 18 and a title game playoff bracket and awards presentation April 19.

The Fiesta Sports Foundation estimates that more than 2.5 million athletes are participating in women's flag football at some level, with sizable growth in the high school ranks and more than 150 NCAA schools offering the sport at either the club or varsity level.

Flag football will also be a medal sport at the 2028 Olympics for the first time.

The Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic will mark a first for the sport at the Division I level nationally.

"The Fiesta Bowl continues to give women's flag football the spotlight it deserves," Grand Canyon head coach Brian Tice said. "Being a part of the Fiesta Bowl shows how quickly women's flag football is growing, and we are proud to be on that stage."