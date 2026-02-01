Sources: Notre Dame set to add Aaron Henry to coaching staff

Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame is set to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Henry, who has been on Illinois' staff the past five seasons, will replace Mike Mickens, who left for a role on the Baltimore Ravens' defensive staff under new coach Jesse Minter. The 37-year-old Henry spent the past three seasons as Illinois' defensive coordinator and helped the team to 19 wins since the start of the 2024 season.

Henry will reunite with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who coached Henry in 2010 when Henry was a senior safety at Wisconsin. Henry also coached defensive backs under Ash at Rutgers in 2016, when Ash was the head coach.

Notre Dame also recently hired Charlie Partridge, who was Wisconsin's defensive line coach when Henry played there.

CBS first reported Notre Dame's expected hire of Henry.

Notre Dame's secondary returns star cornerback Leonard Moore, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2025, as well as cornerback Christian Gray and safeties Adon Shuler and Tae Johnson.