Florida State OC Gus Malzahn retires after 35 years in coaching

Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement on Monday after 35 years spent in coaching -- including stints as the head coach at Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF.

Malzahn, 60, spent this past season with the Seminoles to be closer to family after stepping down at UCF, where he spent the previous four seasons.

In 13 years as a head coach, Malzahn went 105-62, with only two losing seasons. In eight years at Auburn from 2013 to 2020, Malzahn went 63-35 -- including a national championship game appearance in 2013 against Florida State and two SEC West Division titles.

Sources indicated family considerations led Malzahn to make the decision to step down. Florida State announced coach Mike Norvell has promoted co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Tim Harris to offensive coordinator.

"After 35 years, it's time for me to step away from coaching," Malzahn said in a statement. "I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell's leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris."

In his one year at Florida State, the Seminoles offense improved dramatically -- leading the ACC in total offense (472.1 yards per game) and rushing (218.7 yards per game). Harris was a part of the staff last season and also served as an offensive coordinator at UCF and FIU. Norvell gave up play-calling duties to Malzahn last year, but is now expected to call the plays again this season.

Malzahn began his career as a high school coach in Arkansas, winning three state titles. His high-tempo spread offenses got him into the college game, first as an offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2006 and eventually as the offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2009 to 2011, where his offense helped Cam Newton win the Heisman Trophy and the Tigers to a 14-0 mark and the 2010 national title. He got his first college head coaching job at Arkansas State in 2012 before moving on to the top job at Auburn.