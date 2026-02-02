Source: Kemon Spell, ESPN's No. 1 RB in 2027, commits to Georgia

Open Extended Reactions

Five-star prospect Kemon Spell, ESPN's No. 1 running back in the 2027 class, has committed to Georgia, a source told ESPN.

Spell, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound rusher from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, is the No. 13 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300. His pledge to the Bulldogs over Penn State and Notre Dame follows a multiday visit with the program this past weekend.

Spell lands as the top-ranked of seven prospects committed to Georgia in the 2027 class and follows offensive tackle Kelsey Adams (No. 58 overall) and cornerback Donte Wright (No. 74) as the program's third top-100 pledge in the cycle. A powerful rusher from Pennsylvania's McKeesport High School, Spell was credited with 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns last fall despite missing five games of his junior season due to injury.

Spell initially committed to Penn State in Aug. 2024. He pulled his pledge from the Nittany Lions last October following coach James Franklin's departure from the program and subsequently made an unofficial visit to Georgia in the final weeks of the regular season. He also visited Penn State under first-year coach Matt Campbell in January before closing the month with a multiday trip to Georgia and giving his verbal pledge to the Bulldogs on Monday.

Spell is the fifth of ESPN's 18 five-stars in the 2027 class to make a commitment. The 2026 recruiting cycle officially closes with Wednesday's national signing day.