CFP moves off New Year's Eve in 2026 to avoid NFL conflict

The College Football Playoff won't have a game on New Year's Eve this season to avoid playing at the same time as an NFL Thursday night game, CFP executive director Rich Clark told ESPN on Tuesday following the CFP's announcement of the dates and bowl games for the quarterfinal and semifinal games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Instead, the CFP quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and a tripleheader on Friday, Jan. 1, 2027, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. The CFP semifinals will be held Jan. 14, 2027, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and Jan. 15, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

A CFP game has been played on New Year's Eve in each of the two seasons under the 12-team format and half of the time over the past 12 years in the CFP era.

For the 2027 season, the CFP quarterfinals will return to New Year's Eve, with a Dec. 31 game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. On New Year's Day, there will be another tripleheader with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. The CFP semifinals will be Jan. 13, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and Jan. 14, 2028, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

"These dates allow us to maintain competitive balance, maximize the fan experience, and provide consistency for everyone involved in the Playoff," Clark said in a prepared statement. "I also want to thank our bowl partners and their local communities for the incredible work, collaboration, and commitment they've shown throughout the first two years of the expanded playoff. The bowl games and the people behind them embraced change, delivered at the highest level, and helped ensure the expanded format was a success for student-athletes, fans, and the sport."

Additional details regarding game times and television network assignments for the 2026 and 2027 CFP games will be announced later this year. Dates and bowl assignments for the remaining 2028-31 seasons will also be announced in the future.