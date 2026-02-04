Chip Kelly sees Northwestern rising amid changing sport

Open Extended Reactions

EVANSTON, Ill. -- When Chip Kelly assessed his coaching options for 2026, he saw Northwestern as an ascending program making key investments at a time when more teams have pathways to success in college football.

He wanted in, and Northwestern jumped at the opportunity to hire the veteran playcaller as offensive coordinator.

"You're excited about moving into a new stadium, excited about an up-and-coming team," Kelly said Wednesday, his first comments since taking the Northwestern job in December. "The landscape of college football has changed, as everybody knows, so it's a chance to start with a really good program, with really good people. That's what it was about."

Kelly did not previously know Northwestern coach David Braun, and while he had a connection to athletic director Mark Jackson, he had only been on campus while taking a jog in between recruiting stops. But after being fired as Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator in November, after only 11 games, he soon was drawn to the opportunity at Northwestern.

Kelly, 62, served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2024, helping the Buckeyes to a national title. He also served as Oregon's head coach when the Ducks played for a national championship in 2010. Northwestern has never made the College Football Playoff and last won a Big Ten title in 2000.

"Understanding the length of the season, some experiences we have of how to practice and how to peak at the right time, and how to make sure that when you get there, you're not limping to the finish line and you've got some health and concerns ... some of those experiences will be applicable, hopefully sooner rather than later," Kelly said.

Kelly has spent his first month helping Northwestern with its transfer portal recruiting and visiting high school prospects. Braun said Kelly's presence has already yielded benefits, from player interest in Northwestern to helping Braun with oversight of the program.

"I'd be silly to sit up here and pretend like I have it all figured out as a head coach," Braun said. "As a head coach, you're trying to surround yourself with the best and the brightest, and I know I have someone sitting on my left that has done it at an extremely high level, in terms of coordinating offense, but also as a head coach."

Kelly's arrival comes ahead of Northwestern opening Ryan Field, its new $862 million stadium, which will debut Oct. 2 for the Big Ten home opener against Penn State. Pat Ryan Jr., whose family is spearheading the stadium project, told ESPN that Kelly's hiring is "a catalyst for the program."

Along with Kelly, Northwestern reshaped much of its offensive staff, also hiring quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel, who worked under Kelly at UCLA and served as UCLA's offensive playcaller for the final eight games in 2025.

"If we're in a boldly state that the goal and expectation is to compete and win Big Ten championships, if you're not on board with that vision, then you shouldn't be here," Braun said. "And if you are on board with that vision, you're going to be willing to adapt to change. ... It's been fun for me to observe the collaboration and the relationships that are being formed on this entire staff, but especially on the offensive side of the ball.

"I would argue we've got the best offensive staff in all of college football."