Cotton Bowl president Rick Baker retiring after 38 years

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cotton Bowl president and CEO Rick Baker announced Wednesday he is retiring after 38 years with the organization that operates the College Football Playoff game played in North Texas.

His retirement is effective April 30. Baker first joined the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association as director of marketing in 1988. He was elevated to executive director in 1992, and tabbed with his current title of president and CEO in 2010.

"This has been a journey of a lifetime. It is hard to put into words what it has meant to lead such a wonderful organization and be able to work and collaborate with so many great people and partners. I am so proud of the many things we have been able to accomplish together," Baker said. "While I am sad that this chapter is coming to a close, I am looking forward to my next chapter with my lovely wife Patti, knowing that we will forever be a part of the Cotton Bowl family."

The Cotton Bowl was first played on New Year's Day 1937, and recently held its 90th game when Miami beat Ohio State 24-14 in a CFP quarterfinal game on New Year's Eve. That was the 17th time the Cotton Bowl was played at AT&T Stadium since moving from its namesake stadium near downtown Dallas to the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys that has a retractable roof. The Cotton Bowl will again host a CFP quarterfinal game next season, and be the site of a national semifinal at the end of the 2027 season.

During his tenure, Baker was instrumental in the creation and maturation of the Cotton Bowl Foundation and Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame. The foundation since 2016 has awarded more than $4 million benefiting nonprofit organizations in the North Texas community. The hall was launched in 1998 and last year inducted its 14th class.

"Rick has served with dedication and a steady vision and family-first culture that has transformed our game and our organization in immeasurable ways," said Monica Christopher, incoming chair of the CBAA. "We are deeply grateful for his service and the lasting legacy he is leaving behind for us to follow and build upon in the years to come."

Executive search and leadership advisory firm Elevate Talent has been retained to conduct a global search for Baker's replacement.