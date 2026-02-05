Montana's Bobby Hauck retires, saying football 'not enjoyable'

Open Extended Reactions

Montana coach Bobby Hauck, saying that college football has become "not enjoyable" amid the seismic shift in the sport, announced his retirement Wednesday, effective immediately.

Hauck, 61, led the Grizzlies to eight Big Sky Conference titles and 20 victories in the FCS playoffs.

"Dealing with what college football has become is not always enjoyable as a head coach," Hauck said. "I just haven't been enjoying it enough. I want to enjoy my career and my job. A lot of the head coach stuff in current day, Division I college football is not enjoyable.

"Dealing with agents and the transient nature of this and the lack of forward thinking by young people -- which it's never been a strong suit for centuries for young people, but now when they've got adults pushing them and pulling them in different directions -- I kind of got tired of all that, the dealing with agents and the transient nature of it. Straw that broke the camel's back, there was nothing like that. This has been residual."

Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images

"Dealing with what college football has become is not always enjoyable as a head coach. ... I kind of got tired of all that, the dealing with agents and the transient nature of it." Montana coach Bobby Hauck, on why he's retiring

Hauck had a 151-43 record in two stints totaling 14 seasons at Montana, becoming the all-time winningest coach in Big Sky history. He also was head coach at UNLV for five seasons from 2010-14, going 15-49.

Montana named wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy as its new head coach following Hauck's announcement.

"I went decades with looking forward to going to the office," Hauck said. "Not everybody's that blessed in their life where they absolutely love what they do. There's different challenges every day in this job and beyond winning and losing, but I always loved facing that challenge and the competitiveness of keeping score but also the challenge of developing young men and all those things.

"But as college football has changed over the last couple of years, I've started to embrace my shelf life ending at some point. I've had more days where I didn't enjoy coming to work very recently."

Hauck led Montana to the FCS national championship game four times, losing all four. The Grizzlies went 13-2 this past season, with their only losses coming to rival Montana State in the regular-season finale and again in the FCS semifinals.