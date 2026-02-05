Washington QB Demond Williams says near transfer a mistake

Open Extended Reactions

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. said Wednesday his short-lived decision to leave the Huskies was a mistake that resulted from "really bad advice."

The 19-year-old Williams announced last month he was entering the transfer portal, then changed his mind two days later and said he would be back with the Huskies.

According to multiple reports, Washington was prepared to pursue legal options to enforce Williams' lucrative name, image and likeness contract. Williams' NIL deal exceeded $4 million, according to ESPN, and his potential departure raised questions about the validity of such contracts.

When asked to explain what happened alongside four teammates and coach Jedd Fisch, Williams said he both understood and appreciated the question from a reporter in Seattle.

"Definitely being 19, you get good advice and you get really bad advice at times," Williams said. "We're all human. We all make mistakes. And at the end of the day, I'm super blessed to be here with my brothers and my coaches and just at the University of Washington. I'm just so happy to be here and so blessed."

Williams was also asked what considerations went into his decision to enter the portal in the first place, only to pull his name out. The rising junior said he was grateful that his teammates and coaches have accepted him back.

Williams also did not comment when asked if it was LSU that sought to acquire him through the portal.

Last month, Fisch described Williams' situation as being in "limbo for 48 hours" rather than weeks or months. Williams announced via social media on Jan. 6 he would leave the Huskies after his sophomore season, saying, "I have to do what is best for me and my future."

The announcement was met with chagrin from Washington fans. It came on the same day the school held a celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a goalkeeper for the women's soccer team who died of kidney cancer. In January, Fisch acknowledged Williams may need to repair broken relationships.

Williams completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns last season. He hopes to be a more vocal leader in 2026 and play with more consistency. In the Huskies' four losses, Williams completed 62.9% of his passes for 645 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

"Just trying to find ways to continue to play at a high level throughout the entire season," Williams said. "Definitely going through a lot of learning curves. Having some rough games and being able to come back the next week and respond and figure out how to adjust on the fly, week by week, and continue to just grind and learn how to prepare."