Georgia's Seymour charged with 11 felony counts of property damage

A viral TikTok challenge has landed a Georgia football player in hot water.

Bulldogs defensive tackle London Seymour, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, was arrested Jan. 29 after he and three other men allegedly caused damage to 11 doors in two UGA dormitories on Dec. 5-6.

London Seymour, a freshman from Suwanee, Georgia, was charged with 11 felony counts of criminal damage to property. He posted bond and was released.

In a statement to ESPN, Seymour's attorney, Kim Stephens, said he hopes to have the case dismissed through a Pretrial Diversion Program, which would include Seymour and the others paying for the damage.

Stephens said the UGA Police Department overreacted in charging Seymour with 11 felony counts.

"The UGAPD took 11 warrants in a case that they could have and should have taken a single warrant," Stephens said. "London and three other young men are alleged to have caused damage to 11 doors in a residence hall while participating in a viral TikTok 'door kick' challenge, as many other young people have done around the country."

London Seymour played in Georgia's opener this past season, a 45-7 victory against Marshall. He joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on.

His father played at Georgia from 1997 to 2000 and was a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2001 NFL draft. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and had 57 ½ sacks in his 12-year career that ended in 2012 after four seasons with the Raiders.

Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.