SEC distributing more than $1B to its schools for 2024-25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southeastern Conference is distributing more than $1 billion to its 16 universities for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended last August.

The total distribution jumped more than $200 million from the previous year. The current total includes $37.4 million retained by universities that participated in the College Football Playoff and bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, including bowl revenue retained by participants, averaged $72.4 million for schools with full year financial participation. Oklahoma and Texas, which joined the conference in July 2024, received distributions of $2.6 million and $12.1 million, respectively, related to CFP and bowl participation and designated NCAA funds.

The $72.4 million average per school is approximately $18.6 million above the 2023-24 average of $53.8 million for full members.

The payout for the 14 schools receiving a full share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, postseason bowls, the CFP, the SEC title game, the SEC men's basketball tournament and NCAA championships.