LA Bowl shutting down after just five editions

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The LA Bowl is shutting down after five years of play.

The organization announced the long-expected decision on social media Thursday.

The bowl game was established in 2020 as another national showcase for the multibillion-dollar arena complex built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

After its debut was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LA Bowl began play in 2021 with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as its title sponsor.

Rob Gronkowski "hosted" the past three editions of the LA Bowl, which is shutting down after five years in existence. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File

The game cycled through several naming-rights sponsors during its brief existence, and the past three editions were "hosted" by former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Mountain West champion played in four of the five games, matched against West Coast schools with Pac-12 roots.

Washington won the final edition of the LA Bowl, routing Boise State 38-10 on Dec. 13.