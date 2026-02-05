Former Ole Miss star convicted in federal fraud case

Open Extended Reactions

A Florida federal jury convicted former Ole Miss All-America tight end Joel Rufus French of defrauding Medicare and a VA program out of nearly $200 million through false billing over many years, the Justice Department announced this week.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved false orders for orthotic braces and the sale of patient information. It targeted seniors, including those suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia, according to a government release.

French, 47, of Armory, Miss., was an SEC star in the late 90s and a unanimous All-America pick in 1998, but his NFL career never took off. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, but a knee injury sidelined him for the season and he was released. He also signed with the Green Bay Packers but never played.

The release said French worked with call centers abroad that "pressured" the elderly for personal and insurance information. The scammers also pressured victims into getting braces for limb support even when it wasn't medically necessary. When patients didn't agree, call center workers altered the call recordings to make it seem they had.

According to the release, French used fake documents to hide his role in owning and managing eight medical supply companies that billed Medicare and a Department of Veterans Affairs program that supported the families of disabled veterans. Trial evidence showed the companies billed the government on behalf of dead beneficiaries and for amputee braces that people didn't need.

"This defendant's conduct was egregious," assistant U.S. attorney general A. Tysen Duva said. "Today's verdict sends a clear message: The Criminal Division will aggressively prosecute those who prey on our nation's seniors and veterans to steal from Medicare."

Prosecutors also noted that French sold signed orders from doctors and nurses who never examined patients to other medical supply companies that then billed federal healthcare programs. He also allegedly paid over $10,000 in cash to accomplices who sold him the personal and insurance information for beneficiaries.

Convictions for health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, among others, carry a combined potential penalty of 35 years. French's sentencing date has not been set yet.